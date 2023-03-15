Deepika Padukone looked fabulous at the Oscars, and that’s what everyone is talking about. Of course, it reminded too many us of Om Shanti Om and her character from the film. And someone on Twitter made an edit from her Shanti Priya era and the all-black Oscars look, with the perfect BGM. But, they messed it up with the so-called ‘compliment’.

The Twitter user edited a video of Deepika Padukone at the Oscars with Ankhon Mein Teri playing in the background. The person who goes by the username, @somuchbolly, also captioned the post, mentioning how the actress has refused to age. And well, that's not a compliment. Also, it speaks volumes about our obsession with anti-ageing.

the way deepika padukone has refused to age pic.twitter.com/EBUAuBl8cJ — maisha (@somuchbolly) March 13, 2023

Ageing is literally a part of our lives, and there’s no negative connotation to it. If anything, it means that you have more experiences in life. Which also goes for actors and actresses. Deepika Padukone has aged and grown, literally, as a person and as a professional – which is also why it fills us with a sense of pride when we see her represent India on such platforms.

deepika padukone serving that old hollywood glam at the oscars today why am i kinda obsessed actually pic.twitter.com/3WguW2yb8y — ridz (@filmkirbys) March 12, 2023

So, why can’t we just acknowledge that she or any other actress has aged? Even if that means that their bodies, style or appearances have changed. Of course, such ideas of ‘not wanting to age’ are associated with everyone, but mostly with actresses or women. And there’s nothing remotely positive or healthy about it. We cannot stop it, and we shouldn’t want to stop it.

Twitter mostly agrees that it's not a compliment.

She looks better now. With experience and better choices in makeup, dressing etc..she looks a refined matured version of herself. And NO.. she doesn't look like she is in her 20s.. and there's nothing wrong about it. — sushmita (@sushmita_dec) March 14, 2023

Why is aging such a bad thing. — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) March 14, 2023

Exactly .. aging is so natural and beautiful.. the anti aging concept and all that collagen bullshit is just a capitalistic concept that drives people into buying things they don't need at all.. — Emilia Estevez {blue tick} (@infinitecapt) March 14, 2023

“Refused to age” it seems. She has aged, she very much looks like a woman in her mid-30s. She’s doesn’t look like she should be doing “mom” roles, like actresses back in the day were doing at her age, is all. She’s hot AF and she’s 35+ – these facts are not mutually exclusive. — Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) March 14, 2023

She's 37. Can we stop assuming women disintegrate in their 30s? https://t.co/qAw8Uu9BU0 — Neha Kapoor (@PWNeha) March 13, 2023

Someone also mentioned that women do not look their best in 30s. And well, that’s again the obsession with ‘anti-ageing’ speaking.

Women self combust when they turn 30. Kudos to Deepika for avoiding this major pitfall when she turned 30 https://t.co/4kOmzUZ3wN — m K (@k_marium) March 14, 2023

Let’s just face it, we’ll probably love her more in her 40s, 50s and so on. Clearly, age has nothing to do with that. So, why talk about it at all?