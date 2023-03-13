Deepika Padukone, who has been shattering limitations with her bare hands for the past few years, has done it, again and this time, it’s at oh-so-famous Academy Awards!

Last week, the actor took to her social media account and announced that she would be one of the presenters at the prestigious Oscars 2023.

And finally, the moment, for which we have been waiting with bated breath, is here. The actor graced the champagne carpet and stage with her sheer elegance and infectious smile.

She took to her social media account to release pictures of her spellbinding look for her Oscars debut. And, we cannot breathe because of the beauty!

She channeled her inner goddess and donned an all-black Louis Vuitton ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and paired it with velvet gloves and a Cartier diamond necklace.

Her small ‘82°E’ tattoo, which is her self-care brand, was also visible, right behind her ear, as she tied her hair into a bun.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu, the first track from a desi movie to bring home the award, has taken the entire social media by storm. Deepika Padukone made her stage debut as she announced the dance performance to Naatu Naatu at the Oscars.

"An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance move to match with have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonial themes, it's also a total banger."

"Do you know Naatu? Because if not, you're about to."



– Queen Deepika Padukone announces ‘Naatu Naatu’ live performance at the #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/T6q2ZGKTO0 — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 13, 2023

Of course, netizens couldn’t help but write ‘you go, queen’ for her!

deepika padukone serving that old hollywood glam at the oscars today why am i kinda obsessed actually pic.twitter.com/3WguW2yb8y — ridz (@filmkirbys) March 12, 2023

miss deepika padukone oh my god #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kDjGaWWqpm — hourly deepika (@hourlydeepika) March 12, 2023

deepika padukone slaying at the oscars!!!! pic.twitter.com/JpIzF2Pusa — Hiren Mehta (@hirenonline) March 13, 2023

From unveiling the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and becoming a jury member of the Cannes Film Festival to attending the Paris Fashion Week and Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show, the actor has been setting us in a celebratory mood!

