Deepika Padukone sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post. The actor took to Instagram to share exciting news from the Oscars. Deepika Padukone announced that she is one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.

Deepika shared a picture which included the names of all the award presenters at the 95th Oscars. The list includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen. She captioned the post, “#oscars #oscars95”.

The post has received more than 3 lakh likes. Fans flooded Deepika Padukone’s Instagram with love and praise. Ranveer Singh reacted to her post and left a comment. Many stated that it is a proud moment for the country. The 95th Academy Awards will be significant for India as Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song, All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film, and The Elephant Whisperers is nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Fans also took to The Academy’s Twitter to share their excitement to see Deepika at the Oscars. Here’s what they had to say.

The quotes and comments all filled with 'Deepika Padukone' 💅 Exactly, her power!! — Jenni🦄 (@Glitterycrazen) March 2, 2023

couldn't be more happy for the queen 👑☺️ ….#DeepikaPadukone #Oscars95



i just hope deepika's stupid stylist doesn't screw up this time, else i'll protest on tw!tter 🤞😭 https://t.co/w6x5PZwXSF pic.twitter.com/Y9zmnEooL9 — shaayan purna (@shaayanistic) March 3, 2023

wait Deepika Padukone is presenting at the oscars???? — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) March 2, 2023

WAKE UP BABE DEEPIKA PADUKONE IS PRESENTING AT THE OSCARS — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) March 2, 2023

First the World Cup and now the Oscars? I am here for Deepika Padukone making all the appearances https://t.co/01rkYYLo4L — radhika menon (@menonrad) March 2, 2023

Deepika Padukone has been on a rise. Earlier this year she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. Last year, she was a jury member at Cannes. And now, we cannot wait to see her at the Oscars!