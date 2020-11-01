Pratik Gandhi, the actor who has become a crowd favourite overnight after his impressive performance as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. But nothing comes easy, because Pratik had to gain 18 kgs on his belly to get into the skin of his character.

In real life, Pratik looks nothing like Harshad Mehta. But being a method actor, he decided to do whatever it takes. The actor admitted his body changed completely, including his posture and breathing patterns once he gained the weight.

Before:

After:

Before:

After:

What came next though, proved to be more difficult. The actor was faced with the challenge of going back to his ideal body weight. He shared a video on Instagram capturing the grit and determination it took for him to gain back control over his body, in just 58 days.

"From 86 kg to 76 kg, from 38" to 33" in 58 days with intense bodyweight homebound workout and right diet"

Watch his complete transformation here:

The actor's fine screen presence and amicable acting skills have proven that he is here to stay. We can't wait to watch more of him in Bollywood.