Scam 1992, based on the Harshad Mehta financial scam, has emerged as one of the finest Hindi-language web series to have released in India.

And The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and releasing on April 8th, is also inspired by the 90s' financial scam that rocked the Indian stock market.

Naturally, even though only the film's trailer has released, people were all too quick to draw comparisons. And looks like Scam 1992 has already emerged as a winner:

No wonder why one can never match the bar set by team #Scam1992 .. no unwanted rap song, only theme music.. no unnecessary drama, to the point writing.. and most important is the flavour ❤️ “Gujarati ke upar kahani banane wala, act karnewala, direct karnewala ... Sab Gujarati” — Aditi Raval (@aditiraval) March 19, 2021

#TheBigBull is so far even #AbhishekBachchan's whole career can't beat this Swag of Harshad Mehta in #Scam1992 pic.twitter.com/BLWdEj4nVr — Dharmendra Chavda (@DharmendrChavda) March 19, 2021

Pic1 pratik Gandhi Acting skills

Pic2 Abhishek bachchan Acting skills #Scam1992 pic.twitter.com/9ZqvovA3jG — NANsense (@tweet2NANsense) March 19, 2021

Watched #TheBigBull trailer & found it decent but it failed miserably to match the benchmark set by #Scam1992 & comparison is bound to happen. One have to delete Scam1992 from their mind while watching the Big Bull. AB repeats his guru act in the film which is nice though ! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 19, 2021

If the #TheBigBull movie had come out before the #Scam1992 series, it would’ve been very successful.



No offence meant but it’s hard to watch @juniorbachchan as Harshad Mehta.



The way @pratikg80 raised the standard in #Scam1992 is way higher and the series is detailed. pic.twitter.com/tIFYMO3AH1 — soniya(सोनिया) (@FeminismSoniya) March 19, 2021

The sheer brilliance of #Scam1992 & the genius of Pratik Gandhi is going to be too hard on Abhishek Bacchan's Big Bull. — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) March 19, 2021

Glad #Scam1992 came before #TheBigBull !!! The trailer is no way near to that series!!! #TheBigBullTrailer — Shalki (@Shalki26) March 19, 2021

People criticising Abhishek Bachchan for #TheBigBull are forgetting he was magnificent in Guru and can act very well. Let's not draw any conclusions before watching it. Also #Scam1992 was a very good show so let's not compare.#TheBigBullTrailer — Bhoomish Banewal (@Bhoomishbanewal) March 19, 2021

sadly, every frame of #TheBigBullTrailer seems like a rip off of #Scam1992 ..releasing too close to each other — Virinder Villkhoo (@filmantic) March 19, 2021

Didn't find d trailer promising.@pratikg80 n team of #Scam1992 hv already set d bar. Even its' BGM hs a separate fan base n I am one of them 😁



Pratik Gandhi's as Harshad Mehta nailed it. AB lacks in hvng tht "LALA...... RISK HAI TO ISK HAI" wala attitude. https://t.co/ERmfITtzM5 — Sonali 💙📚🎶💃 (@Sonali_GayuRH) March 19, 2021

Which one are you placing your bets on?