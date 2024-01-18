A lot has been happening in the aviation industry these days. Clearly, flights are not for beginners because anything could happen…ANYTHING. We live in times where we trust trains more, solely because they’re a lesser threat. These are dark times. So, like any normal person, I spiraled into thinking about possible dark secrets of airplanes – what happens when we’re not watching. And guess what? These trust issues paid up because we know NOTHING.

Here are some secrets from airplanes that flight attendants shared on Reddit:

1. “I used to be a flight attendant and when someone was really rude I’d just go to the computer we had to reset the in-flight TV screens, and I’d keep resetting their’s sporadically so that they couldn’t watch their movie. Very petty of me I know.”

– Fluffy-Departure

2. “Please do not ever walk into a toilet with bare feet. I promise you, 9 times out of 10, that is not water on the floor. Also please don’t try and have sex in them, you are so obvious and it is filthy. The toilets are often absolutely disgusting and get deep cleaned only at the end of a route.”

– HausOfDarling

3. “Do not eat food dropped on a tray table – they are never cleaned and the number of people who change nappies on them is crazy!”

– huse789

4. “My stepmom is a flight attendant. Never ever ever ever use the pillows.”

– tv_junkie_75

5. “We don’t actually put pure oxygen in the passenger area. We cut it with about 78% nitrogen.”

– nagol93

6. “The flight attendants already know what you are going to say. Every joke, come on, request, complaint. They KNOW you are going to say that thing. If this is their 3rd flight of the day, they’ve heard it 6 times already. No one is clever on an airplane.”

– -Blixx-

7. “Used to work for a UK airline (non crew). It was normal for passengers that died onboard to be kept in their seats until landing. They would be wrapped in blankets and propped up to look like they were sleeping to not freak out other passengers.”

– gjs78

8. “When flight attendants greet you as you step on the plane, they’re doing two things: 1) Checking to see if you’re drunk/stoned, and 2) Checking to see if you’re strong/buff, so in the event of an emergency they can tap you in if need be (i.e. need to pull open the emergency door or lift something, etc.)”

– nbel1996

9. “We have a list with every passenger’s full name and seat number. Sometimes when we’re bored we’ll Google you.”

– TheVintageStew

10. “I was a flight attendant: we had a boiler in the back galley that provided warm water that we used to serve hot drinks (coffee/tea/chocolate). Well, the tanks in which water is stored are rarely cleaned thoroughly.”

– MiaLba

11. “You can, and probably will, be arrested for disobeying crew instructions. Yes, the seat belt sign is on and we have had a PA indicating turbulence. No, it is not bumpy right now but that doesn’t mean you can get up and use the toilet, you are a grown adult and can hold on for five minutes.“

– HausOfDarling

12. “Flight attendants also aren’t paid for boarding, which fucking blows. Believe me, if you’re delayed they want the plane to leave just as much as you do, because they’re paid by the hour and the clock doesn’t start until the main cabin door is closed.”

– nbel1996

I may not travel for a while, and not having enough money is not even the primary reason anymore.