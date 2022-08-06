Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Darlings released on the 5th of August on Netflix.
It is a scene where Badru (played by Alia Bhatt) and her mother Shamshunissa (played by Shefali Shah) are filing an FIR against Badru's husband, Humza (played by Vijay Varma) for domestic violence.
To which, Shashunissa replies and says that that's what the internet likes to believe, but it is far from true for people who are living the harsh reality.
#Darlings with the harsh truth 👀 pic.twitter.com/cUDrv9HQDW— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 5, 2022
And we've got to give it to the movie for writing such a dialogue in because it's easy to discuss standing up to abuse and patriarchy online without knowing the struggles of actually having to fight through and survive it! There are uncountable women who are still fighting circumstances we might consider archaic.
Only people who are living such harsh realities, or have experienced abuse can truly understand that society isn't progressing as fast as the we like to believe it is.