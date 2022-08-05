The Netflix movie Darlings starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah premiered amid controversy for its portrayal of domestic abuse.

Alia Bhatt's character Badrunissa falls in love and marries Hamza (Vijay Varma). He turns out to be an alcoholic, though, and hits his wife. The daily fights are witnessed by Badrunissa's mother Shamshunnisa (Shefali Shah), who resides in the same chawl as her daughter and her husband. The movie shows how these people's lives ultimately pan out.

However, despite the backlash on Twitter over the depiction of the issue, several viewers are still applauding the movie and the performances given by the stellar cast of actors.

#Darlings is subtle in its comedy & layered in its messaging!



No it does not mock victims of domestic abuse!



The mother daughter duo of #AliaBhatt & #ShefaliShah are exceptional but the standout is the sadistic & evil #VijayVarma 🔥



Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet K. Reen WRITING 👏

just finished #darlings and i just loved it, it was more darker than i was expected, the story is so gripping and unfortunately too real, so many women still suffer from their husband's violences, the cast was fabulous, bow down to alia who is really a superstar ! 💫#aliabhatt

#Darlings ⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 2.5)



#Darlings ⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 2.5)

Manifest a pertinent message on domestic violence by fusing humor & thrill in the narrative but screenplay gets stretched towards last 40 mins with unconvincing series of events. Absence of Smart writing & powerful climax makes darlings an average watch.

just finished watching #Darlings. A part of me is angry & shattered but the climax was so well written n executed, I'm glad how this turned out to be... strong message & really well delivered. #ShefaliShah #AliaBhatt #Roshanmathew #VijayVarma

#DARLINGS is a hilarious entertainer and at the same time, it is also replete with some hard-hitting moments. The performances of #AliaBhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma are award-winning and serve as the icing on the cake.



Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟(3.5 Stars)

Alia as Badru is just another of her best acts 🔥 What a flawless performance. She is the heart and soul of the movie🫶 Shefali and Alia as mother daughter were too good. Hated Hamza with all my guts!! Overall it's a great watch , I thoroughly enjoyed ♥️#Darlings

#Darlings may not be a gripping domestic noir but it makes some powerful observations through the eyes of two women who won't cave under pressure. #ShefaliShah and #AliaBhatt are outstanding as they feed off each other's energy as actors. #Review #Netflix

Watched #Darlings

It is good in the angle of a light hearted film . The performance of #AliaBhatt is the main highlight . Kudos to her for selecting scripts which indded challenge her acting abilities and also to the makers for trying out something new . @aliaa08

3.25/5

3.25/5 — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) August 5, 2022

So after constant reminders by @NetflixIndia I finally watched #DarlingsOnNetflix just a while ago. WOW! @aliaa08 you are phenomenal! I am speechless at the perfection! Ineffable is the only word I can use to describe the experience! Take a bow Team #Darlings 👏👏👏 — Deepika (@ChiaAlien) August 5, 2022

Damn. Darlings is supposed to be a black comedy but it's ridiculously real. The acting is sheer brilliance. Alia & Shefali are good but Vijay Varma is a star. The way he plays an abusive husband who gaslights his wife, gets violent & then sweet talks her to move on#Darlings — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) August 5, 2022

Brilliant storytelling and acting by the cast of #Darlings. Vijay Verma nails the role of the sadistic Hamza !! Must watch ! 🤌🏻 — Siddarth Menon (@siddarthmenon28) August 5, 2022

#Darlings on #Netflix is an absolute cinematic representation of how normalised patriarchy is in our country, and how subtly this glass is broken by this mother-duo by thrashing patriarchy and abuse. And, women telling women's stories>>>@aliaa08 @ShefaliShah_ @NetflixIndia

WHAT A MOVIE! Absolutely loved it. It has everything, literally everything. It has drama, suspense, comedy and of course a very important message. The acting, story and background score of the movie is so good. It is a MUST WATCH GUYS!#Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix #AliaBhatt — Tishy (@tejran_vibes) August 5, 2022

#Darlings is a hard hitting Reality plot which happens till now in most of the households.And a best example of the ideologies which people have in social media is not even reflected in terms of reality.@aliaa08 another feather added for her❤️

Watched #Darlings on #Netflix. Brilliant movie with amazing performances of #AliaBhatt #Shefali #RoshanMathew. Story is gripping and powerful. A must watch. My rating 4/5 — Puregossip1355 (@puregossip1355) August 5, 2022

What is it that @aliaa08 and @ShefaliShah_ can't do? Just finished watching "Darlings" and it is hands down the best Hindi movie I've watched this year. #Darlings What cracker performances by them both, and of course not to forget @MrVijayVarma and @roshanmathew22 ! Brilliant! — vivek tejuja 🌈 (@vivekisms) August 5, 2022

#Darlings was uncomfortable unpredictable at times yet very engaging.. loved every bit of it 🤍 everyone did an amazing job but badru has my heart of course 😂 @aliaa08 my star 🌟 you always make me proud you were amazing as badru 👏 — khushi🕊 (@aloopieislove) August 5, 2022

Darlings, which was released on August 5, is currently streaming on Netflix.