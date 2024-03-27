Dune: Part One was released in 2021, and introduced people to a new world. A world which enticed a massive audience to stick around for the sequel Dune: Part Two, which was released earlier this month. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson, the Dune series quickly became an iconic picturisation of the Frank Herbert novels. And though there have been other film adaptations of the book, the recent one by director and producer Denis Villeneuve has garnered immense love and an almost cult-like following.

If you happened to have watched even the first part, we’re sure you’re on the lookout for similar movies. So, we’ve compiled a list of just that, take a look:

1. Stargate (1994)

Starring the likes of Kurt Russel, Mili Avital, and Alexis Cruz, Startgate is similar to Dune in the sense that it is a desert-sci-fi, and has themes of revolt in it.

2. Alien (franchise)

The movie series that showcased the brilliance of Sigourney Weaver and ended up turning into seven whole movies, is such a classic (in terms of sci-fi) that it’s only known by a few. With David Fincher, Ridley Scott, Fede Álvarez and Jean-Pierre Jeunet having directed one or more of the movies, this series takes you far into the depths of space and civilization wars, much like Dune.

3. The Fifth Element (1997)

Starring Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich, The Fifth Element is considered a cult watch and is an iconic emblem when it comes to science fiction movies. Like Dune, The Fifth Element is heavily based on the exploration of the galaxy and different life forms.

4. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 is similar to Dune with just how future forward it is. This and the fact that it focuses on a dystopian future of civilisation makes it a good watch if you’re feeling some post-Dune FOMO.

5. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

With a star cast such as Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood and William Sylvester, 2001: A Space Odyssey is similar to Dune because of its psychedelic themes. 2001: A Space Odyssey was ‘trippy’ because of its visual nature, while Dune is psychedelic because of other, more subtle or obvious elements such as spices and how human evolution is shown.

6. Riddick (2013)

Again, another desert-based science fiction movie, with a main lead character who has a streak of rebelliousness and strength that is unmatched by those around him, is Riddick. Starring Vin Diesel, Riddick showcases the main character in the ‘Chosen One’ trope, much like Paul Attreides from Dune.

7. Star Wars Original Trilogy

The first movie from the trilogy was released in 1977 and the rest as they say is history. Star Wars is all about galactic empires and rebellion (and more!) It’s just as complex as Dune with its storyline, so if you’re looking to binge on something over the weekend, start with this movie series.

8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

An intergalactic storyline with a female lead? Definitely sounds like a great watch after Dune, because hello! Chani (Zendaya) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) are just as strong characters as Paul Attreides (Timothée Chalamet).

9. Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar takes us through a NASA pilot’s journey through a wormhole to far, far away galaxies to find a planet that can help humans survive. As you can see, a very space-based and civilisation-oriented plotline similar to that of Dune‘s.

10. Oblivion (2013)

Starring Tom Cruise and Olga Kurylenko Oblivion‘s storyline is about the lead duo’s journey to save humanity, in the distant future. Again, a great dystopian future, civilisation-saving kind of movie!

11. After Earth (2013)

Starring Will Smith and Jaden Smith, After Earth‘s storyline revolves around humanity finding a new planet (Nova Prime) for its survival and a father-and-son bond. Dune‘s Paul Attreides spends a lifetime trying to avenge his father Duke Leto Attreides, and in intergalactic warfare, After Earth offers a similar feeling.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will really go down in history as one of the most iconic movies to have been made, and while you wait for the next part, you can watch the above-mentioned movies.