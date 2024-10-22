The new season of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives has dropped, and with it comes a fresh batch of viral moments that are as hilarious as they are facepalm-worthy. This time, the show brings the ultimate showdown between Delhi’s socialites and Mumbai’s glam brigade. And trust us, it’s a chaotic cocktail of glitz, glamour, and “wait, what did she just say?”

In one of the standout clips from the show, Seema Sajdeh, ex-wife of Sohail Khan, has the internet buzzing for all the wrong reasons. While catching up with her fellow fabulous wives; Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Neelam Kothari, Seema had a slight (read: major) mix-up that set social media on fire.

Maheep couldn’t hold back and quipped, “Seema thinks Arun Jaitley was your principal!” If that wasn’t enough, Seema, in all her glory, then doubled down with the line, “I can’t be expected to keep up with every single person that’s in politics, na. I am not some bimbo sitting here. I am also an achiever in my own way.”

IQ of always politically active Bandra Bollywood Brigade. #BollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/oblZesAqxC — Wokeflix (@wokeflix_) October 21, 2024

Seema, babe, we love you, but this was… something else.

Naturally, Twitter had thoughts on the matter, with one user commenting, “That achiever in my own way really cracked me up! Get a reality check, will ya!” Another chimed in, “Who are these mistakenly privileged aunties?” while someone else wondered, “Inke phone me koi app nahi hota jisse News pata lagti rahe?”

Despite the trolling, we have to admit—Fabulous Lives is serving up the drama, laughs, and viral moments we’ve come to expect, and we are here for it. Because if there’s one thing the Bollywood Wives know how to do, it’s keeping us entertained, intentional or not.