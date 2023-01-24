This week, we have been blessed with another trailer for an action-packed movie, Selfiee. With equal parts of drama and suspense, this action thriller seems like a complete package.

ADVERTISEMENT The trailer revolves around Vijay (Akshay Kumar), a famous actor and Om Prakash (Emraan Hashmi), a police officer, who is also the former’s devoted fan. The latter wishes to meet his idol and take a selfie with him. However, things turn sour over a misunderstanding.

What follows next is a war between a superstar and his fan, which results in several action scenes, emotions, drama and well, humour.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the action-packed thriller also stars Mrunal Thakur, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tisca Chopra, Diana Penty and Rahul Dev, amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, which is a remake of the film Driving Licence (2019), will hit theatres on February 24.

You can watch the trailer here: