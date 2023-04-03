Every movie ending leaves us with too many questions – specifically when they’re rom-coms or romantic dramas. We want more than just a ‘happily ever after’, we want to know everything that eventually led to the happy ending after the ending. This is also the case with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

ADVERTISEMENT India’s favourite romantic drama is still something that ‘romantics’ haven’t moved on from. But re-watching the film time and again just leaves us with so many subsequent plot ideas. Of course, it’s not possible to fit in characters’ entire lives in a 2-hour film. So, we leave these things to our imagination. Like this Twitter user, who shared the aftermath of DDLJ from Simran’s point-of-view.

1) Once married, Raj and I flew back to London after a week in India. Bauji and Mom were there at our wedding. I had so many emotions running within me. Before I could process everything I was on the flight to London. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

She wrote that according to her, Raj and Simran flew back to London after they got married in India. After moving to London, they travelled a lot for the first year. Later, she completed her Master’s in public policy. According to this POV, Simran also finally found the freedom that she was always seeking – from doing what she likes to being more of herself without having to be ‘perfect’.

5) I could attend a classmate’s birthday without worrying about getting late. I could talk to a male friend. At home, I remember how I avoided any male conversation or a simple party because Bauji would get angry. It’s nice to come back to a house, where no one was angry. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

Apparently, Raj and Simran also became parents to twins, and it was by choice. The Twitter user added that Simran would’ve told Raj how his idea of flirting was not purely ethical, and he acknowledged that. According to this version of the story, Raj’s dad found love as well, and got married again.

ADVERTISEMENT 7)I was never pressurized to have kids. But after a few years, I gave birth to two twin daughters. We named them Riya and Tiya. And now both of them are 18. Riya went to New Zealand to do her college as she wanted to explore a new country. Tia studies here as she plays football — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

This alternate ending of sorts also talks about how Simran understands why her mother wanted her to elope with Raj. She never found the freedom that she wished for, and seeing Raj made her feel like her daughter’s one chance to make her own choices for the rest of her life.

freedom and happiness depends on the man they are associated it.

15) 1) Raj and I are raising free daughter who are happy and have agencies to their happiness no matter where they are. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

Twitter finds this wholesome.

I rewatched ddlj only yesterday & this came in as a beautiful sequel to it. https://t.co/L63EVhsMcS — Riti (@notsoquietgenre) April 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Only yesterday I was thinking of a sequel to DDLJ and here it is…a perfect scenario! #yrf @yrf https://t.co/NkgAoHFukg — Gulshan (@GulshanMWankar) April 3, 2023

So many ppl need 2 read this. The conditioning is so steeped into us dat our parents can't do wrong dat, we fail to look at dem as humans. Their love, efforts, insecurities and failures,etc, notwithstanding, there is a need to look at every1s actions objectively. https://t.co/3HpBgEF6J1 — Golum (@phoebus_blaze) April 3, 2023

just the kind of life you want for Raj and Simran … #DDLJ https://t.co/qP95YIV0gS — Harini Calamur (@calamur) April 3, 2023

This melted my heart.. I was dreading reading this, I didn’t want a bad ending for our Raj and Simran. It was perfect. Loved it https://t.co/AUIQ7o2GUm — sherry (@CherieDamour_) April 3, 2023

This could really make up for a great sequel or a reboot.