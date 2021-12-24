It seldom happens that sequels perform better than the originals. I consider it a miracle. So, I decided to list some of the films in which the sequels were ranked higher than the originals according to IMDb.

1. The Dark Knight (9.0) and Batman Begins (8.2)

Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins is a great film, with Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and Liam Neeson as the villain. But Nolan's The Dark Knight is an iconic film that possibly no superhero movie has ever come close to, thanks to Batman's nemesis, the Joker played by Heath Ledger. The original film had a rating of 8.2 while the sequel was rated 9.0.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (7.6) and Baahubali (6.8)

Baahubali's release had taken over the country by storm with its outstanding VFX, story, and acting. After its sequel was announced, I was pretty convinced it wouldn't be as great as the original. Well, I stand corrected. The sequel turned out to outperform the original with a rating of 7.6 while the original had a score of 6.8.

3. Tiger Zinda Hai (5.9) and Ek Tha Tiger(5.5)

Ek Tha Tiger was one of the very rare Salman Khan films that I enjoyed. With its sequel, I got more of Katrina Kaif, more of the story, and more of the acting. Apparently, IMDb agreed with me and gave it more ratings than the original.

4. Tanu weds Manu Returns (7.6) and Tanu Weds Manu (6.8)

While Tanu weds Manu is definitely a well-loved movie with amazing performances from Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, and Jimmy Shergill its sequel is way better than the original, IMO, especially with the double role that Ranaut plays. While the original had a score of 6.8, the sequel had a score of 7.6.

5. Terminator 2- Judgement Day(8.5) and The Terminator(8.0)

My childhood is associated with watching The Terminator films starring Arnold Schwarzenneger as a cyborg assassin sent back in time. But its sequel made me cry with the bond that John Connor and The Terminator share. The original was rated 8.0 while the sequel had a higher rating of 8.5.

6. Lord of the Rings- The Return of The King (8.9) and Lord of the Rings-The Fellowship of the Ring (8.8)

I love the Lord Of The Rings series and the first movie had me sitting in anticipation of what will happen next. The third movie of the franchise which was the finale was a movie worth applauding and I couldn't take it off my mind for days. The first film i.e. The Fellowship of the Ring was rated 8.8 while the third film i.e. The Return Of The King was rated higher with 8.9.

7. Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (7.7) and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (7.6)

We all love the Harry Potter franchise. The first film marked the beginning of an era. However, The Goblet of Fire had a higher ranking than the original, possibly due to better cinematography and more plot twists.

8. Avengers: Endgame (8.4) and Avengers (8.0)

This one is a no-brainer for us. I loved Avengers, but OBVIOUSLY, Endgame was Marvel's Trump card waiting to happen. I mean, people were literally crying after they watched Endgame, including me. While the sequel scored 8.4, the original was rated an 8.

9. Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.0) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (7.4)

With the kind of rave reviews that No Way Home got, I wasn't very surprised that it trumped all other films from the Spider-verse. The sequel scored a massive 9.0 while Far From Home got 7.4.

Well, apparently miracles do occur!