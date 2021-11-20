This Sex Quiz Will Accurately Reveal Your Hogwarts House

Most of us were children when we first read and fell in love with Harry Potter and his magical world. And while we're all adults now, there is still a part of us that wishes to be part of Hogwarts!

While I may not be able to turn you into a wizard or witch, I can help you determine the Hogwarts house you belong to. All you have to do, is answer these questions on sex and sexual relations:

1. Which color represents sex and passion for you? via Color hex Red Purple Black Yellow

2. Pick your favourite sexual fantasy from below: via Pinterest Roleplaying Bondage Sex in a public space Threesomes

3. You're meeting your SO after a long time. How do you decorate the room for their arrival? via Unsplash Candle-lit room Cook/order their favourite meal, play their favourite song, and dress to impress. Leave small clues and surprises around the house for them. If it's been that long, it's straight to the bed for us.

4. Which of the following sex toys would you love to experiment with? via Unsplash Anal beads Couples vibrator Tongue ring Handcuffs

5. You have to pick a food item to spice up your sex life. What do you pick? via Unsplash Whipped Cream Chocolate Ice Cream Champagne

6. Which of the following films gets you in the mood for sex? via Unsplash Fifty Shades of Grey Cruel Intentions Magic Mike Call Me By Your Name

7. Pick an animal that you think best represents your attitude towards sex. via Unsplash Bear Panther Horse Lion

8. From the following, pick a character to date: via Bookstr Draco Malfoy Hermione Granger Ginny Weasley Ron Weasley