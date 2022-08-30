"Woh bheed ka hissa nahi, bheed ka kaaran hain."

Shah Rukh Khan, the man who needs no introduction, has been stealing our hearts for three long decades with both, his on-screen and off-screen elegance. While some people love him for romancing on top of snow-clad mountains, others love Shah Rukh Khan for his serious performances.

And here, we have some scenes from Shah Rukh Khan movies where he melted our hearts by merely sitting and talking on benches. Keep scrolling to see more!

1. Veer Zaara

After numerous heartbreaks and a long period of yearning, imagine how a person would feel when they see the love of their life after 22 long years. From the flashbacks of the past to a hopeful future, this scene taught us that loss and patience can be beautiful too.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Who doesn't like sitting under the stars and having a comforting conversation with their friend? This scene proved that nothing can ever come in between two true friends. The fact that they were out of touch for 8 long years didn't come in between their friendship.

3. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

"Ajnabiyon ki baat sun leni chahiye, kabhi kabhi ajnabee apno se zyaada jaante hain."

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Now, we all cried here, right with this scene. When two brothers, who shared a deep bond, meet after 10 years, they couldn't hold back tears.

5. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Here comes my favourite one! With stunning foreign backdrops and the actor's charm, this scene has to be everyone's favourite. Again, nothing hits harder than talking to a stranger in an unknown land. In this scene, two unknown people take their first steps toward their friendship.

6. Chennai Express

With the right amount of humour and wit, this scene made a home in our hearts as soon as we first saw it. The iconic yellow-hued bench, where the duo first fight and then decide to come up with a plan to escape, played an important role.

7. Duplicate

From the snow-capped mountains and lush green fields in the background to a brilliant background score, this song had everything, including a scene sitting on the bench. The way they look deep into each other's eyes and smile literally took our breaths away.

8. My Name Is Khan

This scene and the entire movie taught us never to lose hope, especially when you have the right people by your side. From the beautiful background score to his on-point expressions, this scene has our hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan, you beauty!