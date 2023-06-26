Shah Rukh Khan – whenever we think about this name, there are several things that come to mind – brilliant acting, humbleness, and of course, rib-tickling humor. Needless to mention, the actor is blessed with unbeatable wit.

And #AskSRK sessions, where he answers a bunch of questions on his social media handle, are the confirmation. Last evening, he held another session and gave some of the best replies to his fans.

Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ?? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Let’s check these responses out, shall we?

1.

Main apni buri aadatein akele hi karta hoon!! https://t.co/POWpR67dzu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

2.

Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai! https://t.co/iMpcKgr4Dp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

3.

Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai…. https://t.co/YbgptHE37R — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

4.

Pyaar se dost ko samjhana padhega ki aisa nahi hoga…. https://t.co/oRewhhybYU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

5.

Trying to be with one of the kids at least. Ends up usually playing Ludo with them!!! https://t.co/mWniHjrAlC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

6.

All the best in life and remember whatever u have learnt will come handy in life…sometime. https://t.co/eXCbKx7IO0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

7.

Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That’s it. https://t.co/UazXvjrwx7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

8.

All the best but please name them something better!! https://t.co/4cdYLSAz7w — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

9.

Should have worn a helmet!!! https://t.co/pFr5hbNdXg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

10.

Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!! https://t.co/jjsUexZXCH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

11.

My lil AbRam! https://t.co/vmzkx3YnhW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

12.

Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!! https://t.co/kyyKr4dJhy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Well, he’s called badshaah and king for a reason!