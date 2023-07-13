The Jawan prevue is stuck in all our heads and the only way to get that out, is to replace it with the movie itself. It has also left us with too many questions, and not many people can answer that. Shah Rukh Khan finally realized that and decided to do an AskSRK session, which is just as witty as always. These sessions actually keep getting better each time – but this time it led to a lot more excitement for Jawan.

Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won’t give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

See for yourself:

1. A Twitter user asked Gauri Khan’s favourite thing about the prevue, and like us, it’s the women in action.

Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan https://t.co/Prc2s9ygYu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

2. Also, SRK likes his bald look. Not that we’re complaining.

Me too….now have more face to show na??!! Ha ha #Jawan https://t.co/S2jM6GcCac — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Someone dared to ask “Poster rlease kyu nahi kiya?”

4. He also had the perfect response to a fan asking about his 2024 plans.

Dunki ke baad toh Dunki ki feeling enjoy karunga na. All work and no play makes us all a dull boy!! #Jawan https://t.co/z7JMPRvJh8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

5. And since everybody is talking about the action, he has his own favourite action scene.

The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan https://t.co/tmBQaJteal — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

6. Oh, and we must talk about the last scene from the prevue. So, he did.

The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan https://t.co/BYASKGx7qw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Then someone asked about his injuries, and he turned into a poet.

Jab tak dil pe chot na lage baaki sab chalta hai. #Jawan https://t.co/emEnhaPyUl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

8. He said what everyone is thinking about the bandaged look.

Ya toh main hoon ya phir meri mummy hongi??!! Ha ha #Jawan https://t.co/Kp7Jm4VXuL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

9. We will also have an Arijit Singh song in Jawan.

Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na! #Jawan https://t.co/BQ8hQHneNB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

10. And some King like behaviour.

Sexy is what sexy does not how one looks. Just do good that’s all. #Jawan https://t.co/hEUYZs7gPi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

12. He had a witty response for a fan asking about the ‘surprise’ element in the film.

If I tell u it won’t be a surprise na??! #Jawan https://t.co/Rq1ZhnPC1h — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

13. This is just his dilliwali side speaking.

Aapke paas kitna time hai? Utni hi dekh lena bhai. Bahut Busy lagte ho. #Jawan https://t.co/lHHjkVPWY1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Just sweet, sweet SRK.

So sorry but the film is not scary at all. Show it to him as and when. #Jawan https://t.co/kY0wgeZlOx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

15. He also finally released the poster, as promised.

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Just SRK, talking to people, to promote his film.