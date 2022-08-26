Aasmaan mein sitare toh kayi hote hai, par chaand sirf ek hota hai.

Shah Rukh Khan's magnetism is responsible for the racing of countless hearts or perhaps is the reason behind many hearts beating. He transcends way beyond being just an actor or a star. He is an idea. An idea that illustrates how someone can be as magnificent as the moon yet have his feet touch the ground.

This heart warming video which is doing rounds on the Internet serves as just another testimony to his humility and humanity.

This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was! @iamsrk



pic.twitter.com/CJPVYO6nkH — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) August 25, 2022

This clip that shows SRK on a reality show Sa Re Ga Ma PA Lil Champs grooving to his iconic song chaiyya chaiyya with a specially abed woman in a wheelchair has our hearts melting.

The king's unmatched tenderness and down-to-earth demeanor is the reason behind the influx of happiness in the crowd

Twitter is in awe of the smile SRK has brought to the face of the woman and is yet again saying ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge?

Just a video and see the reaction of people.... He is by far the most loved and respected Megastar of our Country... From North to South everyone loves him... No matter the age... Just check the Quotes... Really happy to see my man getting all love he deserves ❤#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 https://t.co/VLO5PzuGnP — Aman (@amanaggar) August 26, 2022

SHAHRUKH KHAN IS BEYOND HIS FILMS, HITS & FLOPS..



HE IS AN EMOTION, A GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR INDIA & SOMEONE PEOPLE LOVE FOR THE WAY HE IS!@iamsrk such a wonderful gesture 💚 https://t.co/MB3hGQ3wQe — PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) August 26, 2022

This is the most viral video of this week , so many people are sharing this ♥️ SRKism is in the air. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 https://t.co/Bh2AZO0iNT — 🖤 (@SRKxFIGHTER1) August 26, 2022

SRK makes India better just by his mere existence. https://t.co/OXnrx49PXG — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) August 26, 2022

There are many stars around the world and there may be a fewer in the future but there will always only be one Shah Rukh Khan https://t.co/K11uKBkaBn — Akshay (@FanAshkay) August 26, 2022

There is never going to be another Shah Rukh Khan. https://t.co/WufnFK9OrB — Ammara Ahmad ਅਮਾਰਾ ਅਹਿਮਦ (@ammarawrites) August 26, 2022

If he can remain humble even after being loved by millions,

what's ur excuse man?

Be humble...be human. https://t.co/ahRDqlOncL — Dark Knight (@rising_symbol) August 26, 2022

Look at her smiling. Dude is the king for a reason https://t.co/SLZrY21HQA — Jacob (@Mathewkun512) August 25, 2022

That hug at the end - so real, so much warmth 😍💖 https://t.co/K8Zl0QCqoc — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) August 25, 2022

In a world where disability is a subject of mockery and a reason behind why many individuals are shunned in society, a tad bit of kindness just makes this world better place to live in. Fun fact: Kindness is free of cost.

C'mon, SRK can do it, what's your excuse?