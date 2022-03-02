After the long wait of four years, the time has finally come for all Shah Rukh Khan fans to rejoice. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the superstar announced his action-thriller movie, Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with a gripping teaser.
In the teaser, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone introduce the character named Pathaan. Then, Shah Rukh Khan is seen walking out of the dark shadows in a white-hued shirt and long hair as he talks about his love for his country.
Needless to mention, Pathaan has been the talk of the town for a long time. With his kickass look as a spy in the movie, fans were super excited to see King Khan as soon as the teaser was dropped. Here’s what they had to say!
KING of Bollywood is Back with #Pathaan 🔥🔥🔥— Harsh Mishra (@iamharsh55) March 2, 2022
first tweet from new phone 🥺 it's the most beautiful feeling in the world type feeling aa rahi as i'm typing this to you 😍 you tweeted this TooFANi announcement video today & everything SHAHsome happening today 😍 i can't ask for more 🥰 you just be happy 🤗 #Pathaan25thJan pic.twitter.com/GjyPKB20Kf— Sneha Rukh Khan (@ShahRukhKiSneha) March 2, 2022
This was the most awaited announcement, I'm so happy 😭♥️ finally my favs are coming together 😭♥️ I love you both!♥️ #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan— Sejal💫 (@_sejallll) March 2, 2022
😍😍😍😍 while I’m waiting for #ShahRukhKhan’s look, how amazing @TheJohnAbraham and @deepikapadukone look in this teaser.— A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) March 2, 2022
A return fans across the entire country have been waiting for since 3.5 years!— S.NATH (@2shambhunath) March 2, 2022
