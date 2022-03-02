After the long wait of four years, the time has finally come for all Shah Rukh Khan fans to rejoice. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the superstar announced his action-thriller movie, Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with a gripping teaser.

In the teaser, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone introduce the character named Pathaan. Then, Shah Rukh Khan is seen walking out of the dark shadows in a white-hued shirt and long hair as he talks about his love for his country.

Needless to mention, Pathaan has been the talk of the town for a long time. With his kickass look as a spy in the movie, fans were super excited to see King Khan as soon as the teaser was dropped. Here’s what they had to say!

KING of Bollywood is Back with #Pathaan 🔥🔥🔥



RT and spread excitement level>>> https://t.co/2XqKSVgoWH pic.twitter.com/zrySwF9QMV — Harsh Mishra (@iamharsh55) March 2, 2022

Astagfirullah King is Back 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SmL3CfwWO7 — Vilest (@CR7sHarry) March 2, 2022

first tweet from new phone 🥺 it's the most beautiful feeling in the world type feeling aa rahi as i'm typing this to you 😍 you tweeted this TooFANi announcement video today & everything SHAHsome happening today 😍 i can't ask for more 🥰 you just be happy 🤗 #Pathaan25thJan pic.twitter.com/GjyPKB20Kf — Sneha Rukh Khan (@ShahRukhKiSneha) March 2, 2022

This was the most awaited announcement, I'm so happy 😭♥️ finally my favs are coming together 😭♥️ I love you both!♥️ #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan — Sejal💫 (@_sejallll) March 2, 2022

Excited to see SRK on screen after long… Good wishes to entire #Pathaan team from a SalmanKhan fan❣️🔥 — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) March 2, 2022

Once again, a masterstroke announcement #ShahRukhKhan ...

I don't know when I will be able to see this film, but the wait will be too long anyway!

Welcome back #ShahRukhKhan and wish you a resounding success with this movie! — Imadreamer 🤍🕊🤍 (@WiseCesca) March 2, 2022

FINALLY... HE'S COMING 👑



Get Ready To Witness One Of The Biggest Comeback In Indian Cinema History.🔥



PATHAN Aa Raha Hai 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3IxOEi22uW — Sunit Kumar Upadhyay 💫✨ (@SunitKumarUpad3) March 2, 2022

OMG, Finally!! Khushi ke aasu nhii ruk rhe..😭😭

Thank you Thank you soo much for this..🥰😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/L3XTn6LpGm — Piyu✨ (@iampiyu18) March 2, 2022

My eyes eyes 😭😭🤲 — M A S T E R🍻🚬 (@Roniinx_) March 2, 2022

A return fans across the entire country have been waiting for since 3.5 years!

The King | The Pathaan | The SRK 🔥

Let there be carnage at the box office!#ShahRukhKhan #Pathan #Pathaan #JohnAbraham #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/qfTNnzxLXF — S.NATH (@2shambhunath) March 2, 2022

2019 - 2020 - 2021 - 2022



2023 - Year of the Khan. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/CtbXhejrMP — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) March 2, 2022

All the best bro.. the trailer looks absolutely incredible ..

handsome @TheJohnAbraham and gorgeous @deepikapadukone .. Guys get ready for #Pathan.. https://t.co/Gi49O6rbsW — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) March 2, 2022

Trying hard to contain the excitement! 😱

Block 25th January 2023 as the #Pathaan day ❤️#Pathan @yrf https://t.co/pmdekTDL5G — Binda Dey (@bindadey) March 2, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan making a comeback in the truest SHAH RUKH KHAN style!!!

So so so so good 💥💥💥 Cannot wait for #Pathaan ♥️🥲 https://t.co/QXXi0snUAB — Parampara Patil Hashmi (@cinemawaali) March 2, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen next in Pathaan in 2023, was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial, Zero.