After the long wait of four years, the time has finally come for all Shah Rukh Khan fans to rejoice. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the superstar announced his action-thriller movie, Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with a gripping teaser.

In the teaser, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone introduce the character named Pathaan. Then, Shah Rukh Khan is seen walking out of the dark shadows in a white-hued shirt and long hair as he talks about his love for his country.

Needless to mention, Pathaan has been the talk of the town for a long time. With his kickass look as a spy in the movie, fans were super excited to see King Khan as soon as the teaser was dropped. Here’s what they had to say!

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen next in Pathaan in 2023, was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial, Zero.