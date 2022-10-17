A proud father, Shah Rukh Khan, cheered on his son AbRam Khan while the latter competed in a Taekwondo match in Mumbai. Khan, who was the chief guest at the event, carried out the obligations by giving out medals to children, including Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Shah Rukh’s entire family, including Gauri Khan, older son Aryan Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan, was also present at the event to encourage AbRam. Besides them, the competition was attended by several celebrity parents and their children.

In photos and videos from the event, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen awarding his son with a medal and giving him a kiss on the cheek.

The actor welcomed Taimur Khan with a similar sense of affection and gave him a kiss on the forehead as he walked on stage to get his medal from him.

Meanwhile, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor and her son Kiaan, Kareena was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur. Along with his wife Gaurie and their son, actor-director Nikhil Dwivedi was also spotted.

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which Shah Rukh Khan made a guest appearance, was his most recent film appearance. In the fantasy movie, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, he played a scientist. Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki are the three films he is currently working on.