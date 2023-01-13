Shah Rukh Khan – whenever we think about this name, a bunch of things come to our minds – brilliant acting, humbleness and well, his undefeated wit. And when we’re talking about his humour, we have to talk about his ‘ask me anything’ session.

#AskSRK, the session which makes us smile and laugh at the same time, is back and this time, it’s funnier and wittier. Don’t believe us? Take a look!

ADVERTISEMENT 10 minutes #AskSrk then have to leave for a game of ‘Pitthu’ (Lagori) with the kids. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

1. When the actor got the perfect idea for making a ‘ dhaasu’ entry to his home!

Ha ha sochta hoon ab apne ghar mein bhi aise hi entry kiya karoon…. https://t.co/iz9fhO4dD7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

2. Say hello to the most candid actor out there.

Arre mujhse hi itni mushkil se hua!!! Deepika helped me a lot ha ha #Pathaan https://t.co/kN7DzLM7rI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 3. Well, again, the undefeated king of wit.

With the small kids yes!!! https://t.co/xNWwKrfvOI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

4. New dream: to work with the actor.

There were lots of youngsters who assisted in making this film. They were all the sweetest and even now working day and night. I had most fun with them. #Pathaan https://t.co/uQMOA8lIya — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

5. The best life advice for everyone out there!

ADVERTISEMENT Keep your lows to yourself…. https://t.co/VjZrlWZnth — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

6. This looks like the only game we’d like to play.

Was making pizzas…. https://t.co/Hqj3scqn2Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

7. It’s probably one crore… lines of wit and humour!

Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..??? https://t.co/DkilpNtnMN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 8. When one gem of an actor praises another.

He is a Gyaani and Antaryaami apart from being a very very fine actor. https://t.co/ZobBv5sxpX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

9. Aww, now that’s the kind of love we all deserve!

My wife Gauri https://t.co/PyOqFUf7zz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

10. And, what a smoking-hot transition!

ADVERTISEMENT Took about 6 months I think!! #Pathaan https://t.co/51mDD7N1dn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

11. This brings back so many memories, for all of us.

Oh wow hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute! https://t.co/sdDOoofoG4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

12. We can’t wait, SRK!

It was lovely while it lasted. Maybe will grow them@agin when I take a break. https://t.co/JDnuB8IMsy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023