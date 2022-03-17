Amid the blazing success of Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, an old tweet about Shah Rukh Khan aiding a Kashmiri Pandit family has resurfaced online.

The film, which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, has generated a great deal of buzz. In fact, social media is flooded with stories about people's experiences in Kashmir, and among those stories, this one about Shah Rukh Khan and a Kashmiri Pandit family has also garnered attention.

According to a tweet published by director Ashoke Pandit, Khan aided a family in desperate need of financial assistance in 2015.

@iamsrk I respect and will not forget this humane act of yours. https://t.co/p7Y2q3cQPq — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 4, 2015

As per the article published by DNA, in 1990, Deepak Raina and his family migrated from Sogam to Delhi after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

The family met with an accident in July 2015, while returning to Delhi from Jammu. Sheila, Deepak’s mother died on the spot. Although his wife Neenu and two-year-old daughter Divya survived, they were injured and admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital.

While sharing the details of the incident, Deepak’s brother-in-law told the website, “Neenu was in coma, Deepak’s was critical and the child was numb below the waist. The family could not afford the cost of treatment which was in lakhs”.

Ashok Pandit, who is himself from Kashmir and the actor’s friend, called up Shah Rukh Khan for help and he immediately sent a cheque for ₹3 lakh for the family’s treatment.

To my utter surprise, Shah Rukh Khan called me up and offered to help in whatever way possible. Within two days I received a cheque from Gauri Khan.

- Ashok Pandit to DNA

After the story came forward once again, Twitter users praised the actor for his generosity.

