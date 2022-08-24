Every generation has 'their actor', one person who defines cinema for a large group of people born during a certain range of years. And then you have Shah Rukh Khan, who belongs to everyone, all at once. This is what makes him the Greatest of All Time. Here are 8 videos of him displaying total GOAT behaviour. You're welcome.

1. Only Shah Rukh knows how to brag without sounding obnoxious. The secret is that he is equally humble.

2. Only Shah Rukh can make dancing on top of a train both entertaining and believable.

3. Only Shah Rukh knows how to make people believe that they can be stars too.

4. Only Shah Rukh knows how to greet people with love when all he is receiving is hate from a wider population.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted first time since Aryan Khan's arrest as he visits him in jail, greets people with folded hands#Bollywood #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/T0L42xouXI — The Pakistan Daily (@ThePakDaily) October 21, 2021

5. Only Shah Rukh can make us believe in the power of dreams this way.

Throughout his entire career - haters, rivals, Bhakts and other entities have tried to pull Shah Rukh Khan down, even through vile means & even threats.



Meanwhile, KING KHAN has the PERFECT RESPONSE to those kind of people:#WeLoveShahRukhKhan

SRK PRIDE OF INDIA pic.twitter.com/JnPtwCOaxk — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) September 16, 2021

6. Only Shah Rukh knows how to be well-mannered all the time. The guy never fails.

Shah Rukh Khan was about to stand out of respect when #CateBlanchett was called up to recieve her award but sat back down after realising no one else was standing. A pure gentleman with a heart of gold!❤️ @iamsrk #SRKInDavos #WEF2018



CRYSTAL AWARD FOR SRK pic.twitter.com/2YvbJcoyUu — BURHAN (@SRKsBurhan) January 22, 2018

7. Only Shah Rukh can make an entire nation understand secularity with just a few lines.

“Politicians do use religion as an agenda. And I think it’s the lowest, cheapest and dirtiest trick in the world,” Shah Rukh Khan in 2011.



Back then, actors spoke their mind, India Today Conclave didn’t platform hatemongers & Rahul Kanwal wasn’t organising push-up challenge. pic.twitter.com/SToUAxjrE1 — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) June 14, 2022

8. At this point, only Shah Rukh can heal the world.

"I want my Children to Love & Respect every religion & make them sure that they enjoy the fact the the tradition & beauty is need to be respected & loved" - Shah Rukh Khan ...



Mentality above Religion, he is one of a Kind ❤ https://t.co/i6EVIuDOuQ pic.twitter.com/eBMBJeGqTi — RONNIE. (@CR7XIites) August 1, 2020

There is a reason we keep saying - there is no one like him.