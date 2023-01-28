Today, let’s get you detoxified from the Pathaan wave and travel to a parallel universe. A universe where Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘King of Romance’, has signed a love story film with Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway. Now, let’s return to the reality where SRK romancing Anne Hathaway is merely a manifestation.

SRK romancing Anne Hathaway? Source: Tenor

A synopsis of this imaginary project featuring these two stars has caught our attention on Twitter. It is definitely up to you how you wanna visualise their pairing, however, there is no harm in going through the idea that has already been suggested.

A Twitter user, @anandi010, posted photos of Anne Hathaway and Shah Rukh Khan and imagined the plot of the story. She manifested that their characters are having conversations in ‘Indian-American English’ while sitting on a green bench in Nainital. “Looking at the jheel. Discussing groceries, calling the plumber, picking up their daughter after school,” an excerpt from the tweet reads.

Here’s the post in discussion:

Imagining them together in a love story set in a hilly town..Nainital. Talking in Indian-American English. Sitting on one of those green benches, fingers interlaced. Looking at the jheel. Discussing groceries, calling the plumber, picking up their daughter after school… pic.twitter.com/5nttwnRotD — August Blue (@anandi010) January 26, 2023

Netizens are divided over this manifestation of SRK romancing Anne Hathaway:

ADVERTISEMENT While some Twitter users are “sold” with this idea, a few of them have been feeling otherwise.

Bhaisahbb🤥 Anne Hathaway and SRK together in movie🔥❤️ https://t.co/RoNVGJgH6v — Tanishq (@boom_raaah) January 27, 2023

I don’t know who thought of it and why, but I will spend my money to go watch them discussing groceries 😭 https://t.co/lMdt4ukgXB — sherry (@CherieDamour_) January 27, 2023

take my money! now i need this love story to happen cos i might never stop thinking about it!!! https://t.co/NLvClKR16L — ً (@binroyeaansu) January 27, 2023

Can someone please work on it https://t.co/VBKJiTqC2J — Guilty Nomad (@guiltynomad) January 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT hear me out, Notting Hill https://t.co/Aeo40BK0gd — biwi no.1 (@whatindahelll) January 28, 2023

I would watch a taken style movie with this pair except both of them are ex special forces https://t.co/SYWGJDwsAY — El Statico (@yamsivam) January 28, 2023

Taking it one step further, this is set in british india & SRK is the son of freedom fighter while, she is the daughter of some viceroy. They come to Nainital during vacation & she is always keen in spending time with him since childhood As the country gets close to independence+ https://t.co/LyAZ5YYBQ4 — Swastik (@contentwaala) January 27, 2023

Hey Universe, please manifest this into existence somehow… 🙏🥺 https://t.co/cqKdaYmoU2 — Varun Saxena (@varunsaxena416) January 27, 2023

a nice small movie with dear zindagi srk would be so nice https://t.co/295R1k0nnp — Spicy Shawarma (@JibnDaqoos) January 28, 2023

Oh yesssss yes please 😍 https://t.co/qufCGpR2mW — Stealth Butterfly (@StealthButterf1) January 27, 2023

This is so random but I would def watch https://t.co/QgOusNjbZS — mish (@joymyonly) January 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Please get someone to write this story and cast ! https://t.co/XlFXy4SzWr — Swetha (@giggleawaay) January 27, 2023

💫💫 modern love episode https://t.co/GEoj2t6rht — Darrow Takovic (@KhanvicTitan) January 27, 2023

personally i would love it and i think i deserve it https://t.co/xbCTcZvg2G — sharum (@ventngexplictly) January 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT my man is the bloody king of romance he ain’t discussing bhindi & aloo and picking up his daughter from school https://t.co/7zkZHmQTiT — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) January 28, 2023

absolutely fucken not. srk will not do any bs movie like this. discussing groceries, calling the plumber yuck 🤢 https://t.co/PmMKCmdOps — bulan 🍒 (@Debalina_11) January 28, 2023

Now replace Anne Hathaway with Tabu… https://t.co/06kvgXWrfH — Noddy Skywalker the Katta Boi (@noddyatthedisco) January 28, 2023

SRK is alright but I’m sorry to say she’s way out of his league. https://t.co/nJf0ayoNHw — TheDude! (@ThisAndThatDude) January 28, 2023

absolutely not my guy did not do 30 years of magic to call the plumber and discuss groceries in “indian american english” with some white lady on a hillside https://t.co/zZuSubnUgt — getfilmy (@get_filmy) January 28, 2023

WHAT TGE FUCK ARE YOU SAYING https://t.co/XPPMsf2zwx — worm from metamorfuseis (@reptiliactgrrl) January 27, 2023

Discussing groceries???

Lmao imagine srk goes like “kal ek kilo dahi lay ao ga” https://t.co/AvyU1JQzYO — afoo aunty☕️ :* (@afeefifofum) January 27, 2023

naaa can't even imagine https://t.co/HAdXQ9M7LI — dobby deol (@sadjokester) January 27, 2023

Don't want to imagine. Don't want to see. https://t.co/3TOTaFp0s2 — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) January 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT ?? Um no?? https://t.co/QZJYp9RnpP — all the leaves are brown (@pie_o__my) January 27, 2023

For the unversed, Anne Hathaway is known for films like The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada.

Hmmm! Would you want them together in a movie? Yeah, well. Please make it happen.