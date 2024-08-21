Shah Rukh Khan is a gifted actor – and, there’s no doubt about it – however, there’s something that makes him different from the lot. I, to be honest, didn’t like him when I was a teenager because I always found him to be average.

However, as I became an adult and entered the entertainment world, I realized how a celebrity needs to be more than just an actor and SRK made me realize it with his humble and down-to-earth nature. He’s a wordsmith and he illuminates every room he is in – be it an award function or a chat show – with his words. I have always been a fan of his speeches because they are so heartwarming and real, and they always make me grateful for everything.

In this article, we have mentioned some of his best ones that left a lasting mark on our hearts. Read on!

GQ India

1. When he dedicated his first award to his late mother.

Filmfare Award – Deewana

“The first time I got a medal in school, which was in the third grade, I came running home to show it to my mother. I was very excited. It was very sad. She wasn’t there. The first time I’m getting a major award in the film industry, she’s still not here. This one goes out to her. This one’s for you, mum.”

2. When he inspired us to hold on to hope, even in the middle of seemingly endless darkness, teaching us that diligence can light the route through the toughest times.

CNN-News18 ‘Indian Of The Year’ Award

“I’m a guy who’s hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play, do good things and give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure that he suffers a lot and he dies a dog’s death because I believe goodness begets goodness. The last four or five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. Most of my films flopped. A lot of specialists and analysts started writing my death nail. Then, at a personal level, a little bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened. This made me learn a lesson – be quiet. Be very quiet and work hard with dignity. Suddenly, out of nowhere, wham! Somebody, somewhere told me that life mein, filmo ki tarah, ant mein sab theek ho jaata hai aur aur sab theek na ho toh woh ant nahin dost – picture abhi baaki hai. I bow down to you and thank you for bringing cheer to my family, my children and my loved ones. I thank you for making me the star I am – yet again.”

3. When he taught us that even in the direst circumstances, it’s achievable to develop basic survival skills through resilience.

TED Talk Speech

“I remember the night my father died and I was only 14 then. I put my father’s dead body in the back seat of the car and my was mother beside me. I started driving back from the hospital to the house. And in the middle of her quiet crying, my mother looked at me and she said, “Son, when did you learn to drive?” and I thought about it and realized. I said to my mom, “Just now, mom.” So from that night onwards, much akin to humanity in its adolescence, I learned the crude tools of survival.”

4. When he revealed the true essence of art and cinema is to transcend man-made limitations.

Career Achievement Award – The Locarno Film Festival

“I truly believe cinema has been the most profound and influential artistic medium of our age. I’ve had the privilege of being part of this for many years, and this journey has taught me a few lessons. Art is the act of affirming life above all. It goes beyond every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It need not be political. It need not be polemical. It need not sermonize. It need not be intellectualized. It need not moralize. Art and cinema only need to say what they feel from the heart, to express their own truth. And that, to me, is the biggest creativity, honestly.”

5. When he explained that encountering failure is merely a minor aspect of achieving significant success.

Yale University

“At an early age after my parents died. I equated poverty with failure. I just didn’t want to be poor. So when I got a chance to act in films, it wasn’t out of any creative desire that I did – it was purely out of the fear of failure and poverty. Most of the films I signed were discards of better-known actors and the producers could not find anyone else to do them. I did them all to make sure that I was working to avoid unemployment. The timing or something was right, and that made them happen. I became a big star, which means sometimes our success is not the direct result of our actions. Success just happens, really. It is accidental and we take credit for it. I know I have done this even out of embarrassment sometimes. So, I believe the true path to success is through the fear of failure. If you aren’t scared enough of failing, you are unlikely to succeed. It’s not pleasant to fail, it’s tough. All of us experience it. You will too if you haven’t already. Use it to succeed.”

6. When he emphasized that between all forms of failure, one thing remains constant – the unwavering love of family.

Best Actor Award – Zee Cine Awards

“This is my first award after many years. I want to share something personal. About four or five years ago, my films flopped and I got upset with myself. Main ghar par baith gaya aur pizza aur rotiyaan banane laga baccho ke sath. The next three-four years were wasted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They used to tell me that I am very entertaining at home, and they love me, but I am made for entertainment. They motivated me to come back and entertain my fans on the big screen. So, this award is for Aryan, Suhana, Abram, and Gauri, who pushed me out of the house so that I could come here and act. My team, which is also my family, for bearing with me.”

7. When he demonstrated that the value of hard work is unparalleled and dedication will ultimately deliver rewarding outcomes.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

“The work of an artist is not important, all the people around him or her make everything come together. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad for as many years as I can – whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy. Inshallah, I will keep working hard.”

8. When he said that it’s important to give back what the world gives you.

Honorary Doctorate – London University

“I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart. I actively participate in the causes of women’s empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights. I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this honorary doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me.”

The king of everything – movies, wit and of course, words!