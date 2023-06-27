Suhana Khan, who would be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, is all set to make her acting debut in 2023. However, reportedly, she has already signed her first theatrical movie and it features her actor father, Shah Rukh Khan!

If the reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is not just acting in the yet-to-be-titled movie, but he’s also co-producing the movie, along with Pathaan’s director, Siddharth Anand.

Reportedly, a source close has revealed that the details of the movie have been kept under wraps for now.

“It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity.”

While the exact character and roles are not disclosed yet, the source revealed that he will have an extended appearance in the movie.

Now, this movie seems to be a super hit already!