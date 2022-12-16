Turning 50 is a major milestone. It’s more like hitting the half-century mark of our life journey. Now that we are discussing it, many Bollywood actors have entered this phase at their respective years, and most of them are aging like fine wine. While some actors embrace it wholeheartedly, a few of them don’t want to grow up.

And it’s totally OK!

Source: Giphy

When Aamir Khan turned 50 in 2015, the superstar shared that he still feels like he is in his 20s. “I don’t think I have even reached 22. I still feel I am in my 20s. For me 50 is just a number and I don’t take it seriously,” he had said.

Here are some throwback pictures of how these 20 male Bollywood actors looked at 50:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK flaunting his abs in Dilwale (2015). Source: Mirchi Plus

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan at the 37th Filmfare Awards in 1992. Source: Twitter

3. Salman Khan

Salman Khan at his 50th birthday bash. Source: Gautam Salvi/Solaris Images

4. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan at an event in New York in 2015. Source: Reuters

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar at an event in 2017. Source: PTI

6. Govinda

Govinda at the 2014 IIFA. Source: PTI

7. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006). Source: YouTube

8. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt as the Samajwadi Party candidate in 2009. Source: PTI

9. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn celebrated his 50th birthday at De De Pyaar De’s trailer launch in 2019. Source: Viral Bhayani

10. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty during the promotions of Thank You in 2011. Source: Bollywood Hungama

11. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan raising the temperature in pool in 2020. Source: Filmfare/Twitter

12. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol at audio release of Naksha (2006). Source: Bollywood Hungama

13. Milind Soman

Milind Soman in 2015. Source: Humans of Bombay

14. Dharmendra

Dharmendra in Ghulami (1985). Source: Movies N Memories

15. Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav posing for the camera in 2021. Source: Rajpal Yadav’s Instagram handle

16. Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy shooting for a film in Jaisalmer in 2018. Source: Rahul Roy’s Instagram handle

17. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol during Housefull 4 promotions in 2019. Source: Masala

18. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff at a press conference of Fool N Final in 2007. Source: Bollywood Hungama

19. Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday at his 50th birthday bash in 2012. Source: Memsaab

20. Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal at 50 this year. Source: Arjun Rampal’s Instagram handle

Hope you enjoyed looking at these photos. Thank us later.