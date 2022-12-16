Turning 50 is a major milestone. It’s more like hitting the half-century mark of our life journey. Now that we are discussing it, many Bollywood actors have entered this phase at their respective years, and most of them are aging like fine wine. While some actors embrace it wholeheartedly, a few of them don’t want to grow up.
And it’s totally OK!
When Aamir Khan turned 50 in 2015, the superstar shared that he still feels like he is in his 20s. “I don’t think I have even reached 22. I still feel I am in my 20s. For me 50 is just a number and I don’t take it seriously,” he had said.
Here are some throwback pictures of how these 20 male Bollywood actors looked at 50:
1. Shah Rukh Khan
2. Amitabh Bachchan
3. Salman Khan
4. Aamir Khan
5. Akshay Kumar
6. Govinda
7. Anil Kapoor
8. Sanjay Dutt
9. Ajay Devgn
10. Suniel Shetty
11. Saif Ali Khan
12. Sunny Deol
13. Milind Soman
14. Dharmendra
15. Rajpal Yadav
16. Rahul Roy
17. Bobby Deol
18. Jackie Shroff
19. Chunky Panday
20. Arjun Rampal
Hope you enjoyed looking at these photos. Thank us later.
