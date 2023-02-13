“You can take a person out of Delhi, but you can never take Delhi out of a person.”

Dilli is a vibe, a feeling and an entire emotion. From our desi urges to have our own user manual, there’s just no one else like a true-blue dilliwaala.

Shah Rukh Khan, who, without a doubt, showcases his love for the national capital, his birthplace, quite often. In a video, a fan pointed out how he says ‘ mujhko’ instead of ‘ mereko’.

To this, the actor replied that that’s how we say it in Delhi.

“You know, that’s the proper Hindi from Delhi. I’m not deriding the place, this is like a mother for me – Mumbai. But ‘mereko’ karela is…”

Of course, we could hear the hoots and whistles, after his statement, in the background and we can assure that these were dilliwaale too!

