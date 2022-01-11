Back in 2015, when Bajrangi Bhaijaan released, we're sure you remember just how endearing Munni AKA Shahida was. At the time, the 7-year-old became everyone's favourite character. The actor also became hugely popular after the film came out. And recently, Harshaali received the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award.

Harshaali posted on her Instagram about the award. In her caption, she thanked her co-star Salman Khan, and director Kabir Khan, along with Casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

We all remember how well Malhotra had acted in the film, and that too, at the tender age of 7. So much so, she touched the audience's hearts in an unforgettable way. In the film, Harshaali Malhotra played the role of a mute Pakistani Muslim girl who gets lost in India and manages to reach back home, with the help of an Indian man named Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi (played by Salman Khan). At the time, she was also the younger person to be nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Debut.

The Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar award, that was first awarded in 1993, is a national award presented by the Government of India in honour of B. R. Ambedkar, the country's first law minister.

Congratulations Harshaali!