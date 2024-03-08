Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer Shaitaan released on Thursday, and it looks like the film lived up to its promising trailer. Vikas Bahl’s directorial is a supernatural thriller, and a remake of a Gujarati film titled Vash.

A sinister individual, played by Madhavan, enters the life of a family and wrecks their happiness. He uses black magic to manipulate their daughter, reducing her to a mere puppet, while tormenting her to obey all his orders, like eating powdered tea, entertaining him, and even hitting his father, played by Ajay Devgn.

People had an array of opinions, ranging from underwhelming remake to oustanding performances. Here’s what they are saying –

I'm trying so hard to find a mistakes in #Shaitaan movie, but I couldn't find a single mistake in this movie.#Drishyam2 is nothing in front of #Shaitaan , But So difficult for #Shaitaan to cross 200cr At the Indian Box Office.



Movie is Definitely going on Super hit.#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/EmHuyc9fMr — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 7, 2024

#Shaitaan ~ Below Average black magic show is ordinary, repetitive & tiresome in the first 2 acts, until that satisfying climax. This isn't anything groundbreaking in Horror genre. Madhavan shines👌 its his show all the way. Ajay Devgn, Jyothika & kids decent. (2☆/5) pic.twitter.com/6I3MgrMgNX — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) March 7, 2024

#Shaitaan



There are movies that scare you and there are movies that spook your mind, this movie was a spooky one, Ajay Devgn and Madhavan bring together a must-watch movie. #ShaitaanReview #AjayDevgn #Madhavan #BoxBiz — BoxBiz (@worldofboxbiz) March 8, 2024

Shaitaan, with its intense storyline and standout acting from Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, is a cinematic rollercoaster that will keep you hooked from start to finish. A must-watch for movie enthusiasts!"#ShaitaanInCinemas pic.twitter.com/YmIPYcxeWl — Aahan (@Aahan522863) March 8, 2024

I can't miss out Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan have delivered powerhouse performances in #Shaitaan शैतान Their chemistry is electrifying!" pic.twitter.com/CAwBmycA2L — Radhe Priya (@radhepriya04) March 8, 2024

Huge respect to @ajaydevgn for his intense portrayal in #Shaitaan! His performance is the heart of the film and leaves a lasting impact. — DINESH🖤 (@Duggu_Hun_Yar) March 8, 2024

Ajay Devgn delivers a standout performance in Shaitaan, bringing depth and authenticity to his character. Prepare to be mesmerized!#Shaitaan

शैतान pic.twitter.com/gvxcFJisL9 — smikeyyy (@smikey_ex) March 8, 2024

Don't miss out on Shaitaan's gripping tale, brilliantly portrayed by Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. A cinematic triumph that deserves all the praise!"#ShaitaanInCinemas — Mia singh (@MkSingh1757617) March 8, 2024

#Shaitaan hugely benefits from the convincing performances of the ensemble cast & a eerie score provided by Amit Trivedi.



Those who have seen Vash, would conclude, this is a watered down version of what was otherwise a hopeless and dire conclusion.



Engaging nonetheless 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EVLYF8aYAD — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 8, 2024

Salute to @ajaydevgn for his powerhouse performance in #Shaitaan! His commitment to the role adds authenticity to the entire storyline." — Manya (@Heyy_Mogli) March 8, 2024

Personally, it’s watching Madhavan and Devgn together that gives me enough motivation to tune in for the film.