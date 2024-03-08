Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer Shaitaan released on Thursday, and it looks like the film lived up to its promising trailer. Vikas Bahl’s directorial is a supernatural thriller, and a remake of a Gujarati film titled Vash. 

shaitaan twitter reactions
A sinister individual, played by Madhavan, enters the life of a family and wrecks their happiness. He uses black magic to manipulate their daughter, reducing her to a mere puppet, while tormenting her to obey all his orders, like eating powdered tea, entertaining him, and even hitting his father, played by Ajay Devgn.

People had an array of opinions, ranging from underwhelming remake to oustanding performances. Here’s what they are saying –

Personally, it’s watching Madhavan and Devgn together that gives me enough motivation to tune in for the film.