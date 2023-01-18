Shark Tank India is back with its second season. While most of the premise of the show is the same, it’s the judge’s panel that has seen a change. BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover is no longer a part of the show. Amita Jain, the founder and CEO of CarDekho will be the new judge in Season 2.

But now that the composition has changed, which Shark Tank India judge is the richest one among them all? Let’s find out.

1. Anupam Mittal | ₹185 Crores

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group, the parent company of businesses like Shaadi.com and Makaan.com. He has been a Shark in both seasons of Shark Tank India. A Boston graduate, Anupam has been an entrepreneur for over 21 years. His current net worth is ₹185 crores.

2. Vineeta Singh | ₹300 Crores

Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, has also been a part of Shark Tank India for both seasons. An IIT Madras & IIM Ahmedabad alumna, her current net worth is ₹300 crores.

3. Peyush Bansal | ₹600 Crores

Peyush Bansal, one of the most loved judges of Shark Tank India seasons, is the co-founder, Chief Executive & People Officer of Lenskart. A McGill University & IIM Bangalore alumnus, Peyush Bansal’s current net worth is around ₹600 crores.

4. Namita Thapar | ₹600 Crores

ADVERTISEMENT Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical. A CA and Fuqua School of Business at Duke University alumna, Namita has also been a part of Shark Tank India for both seasons. Her current net worth is ₹600 crores.

5. Aman Gupta | ₹700 Crores

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of Boat Lifestyles. Having been a part of Shark Tank India Season 1 and Season 2, Aman Gupta is the second richest shark in the show with a net worth of ₹700 crores.

6. Amit Jain | ₹2900 Crores

And now comes the newest and the richest shark in the tank. Amit Jain is the co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group – a Unicorn that has been in business for over 14 years. Amit Jain is the richest shark in the show with a net worth of ₹2900 crores.

