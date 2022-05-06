A Unicorn is a company valued at $1 billion or more. Recently, India entered the club of 100 unicorns. But you'll be surprised to know that only 23 out of these 100 unicorns are actually profitable, as per this report. Let's have a look at these 23 profitable startups in India.

1. Games24x7 | $2.5 Billion

Games24x7 is an Indian online gaming platform that recently raised $75 million at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

2. Oxyzo | $1 Billion

Oxyzo is an SME lending marketplace, co-founded by a female entrepreneur, Ruchi Kalra. It recently received funding of $200 million in Series A at a valuation of $1 billion.

3. Amagi | $1 Billion

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising platforms to TV networks and OTT providers. It raised a funding of $95 million bringing its valuation to over $1 billion.

4. CredAvenue | $1.3 Billion

CredAvenue is a lending marketplace. It entered the unicorn club in March 2022, as its valuation tripled to $1.3 billion in 6 months.

5. Mamaearth | $1.2 Billion

Mamaearth is a skincare brand by the Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh. Mamaearth became the first unicorn of 2022 after raising $52 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

6. ShipRocket | $1 Billion

ShipRocket is a logistics aggregator platform that provides an automated shipping solution for e-commerce. It is valued at over $1 billion.

7. CoinSwitch | $1.9 Billion

CoinSwitch is an Indian cryptocurrency exchange platform. In October 2021, it raised $260 million at a valuation of $1.9 billion.

8. MindTickle | $1.2 Billion

MindTickle offers a sales readiness solution for closing the knowledge and skill gaps found in customer-facing teams. In August 2021, it raised $281 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

9. OfBusiness | $5 Billion

OfBusiness is a tech-enabled platform that helps SMEs with raw material procurement and credit. It recently raised a funding of $325 million at a valuation of around $5 billion.

10. Lenskart | $4 Billion

Lenskart is an e-commerce portal for eyewear in India founded by Shark Tank India season 1 judge, Peyush Bansal. It recently raised $100 million at a valuation of over $4 billion.

11. Gupshup | $1.4 Billion

Gupshup is a conversational messaging platform for businesses. In July 2021, Gupshup raised $240 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

12. Groww | $4-$5 Billion

Groww is an Indian online investment platform. It is in talks to raise $150 million at a valuation of around $4-$5 billion.

13. Five Star Business Finance | $1.4 Billion

Five Star Business Finance is a non-banking financial company providing loans to small businesses. Last year, it raised $234 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion and is now approved by SEBI to launch its IPO.

14. Infra.Market | $4.5 Billion

Infra.Market is a building and construction material supplier in Mumbai. As per this report, infra.market was in talks to raise funding at a valuation of $4.5 billion.

15. Nxtra Data | $1.2 Billion

Nxtra Data is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited. It offers data centres to enterprises. In 2020, Carlyle Group invested $235 million in Nxtra at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

16. Zerodha | $2 Billion

Zerodha is an online stock trading company. Zerodha attained a self-assessed valuation of $2 billion in May 2021.

17. Postman | $5.6 Billion

Postman is an API (Application Programming Interface) platform for building and using APIs. In August 2021, Postman raised $225 million at a valuation of $5.6 billion.

18. Nykaa | $13 Billion

Nykaa is an e-commerce company founded by Falguni Nayar. It launched its IPO in November 2021, raising $700 million at a valuation of $13 billion.

19. FirstCry | $2 Billion

FirstCry is a baby care e-commerce platform. Last year, FirstCry raised $315 million at a valuation of around $2 billion.

20. Zoho | $1 Billion

Zoho is an Indian multinational technology company that makes web-based business tools. It is a self-funded Indian unicorn.

21. BillDesk | $4.7 Billion

BillDesk is one of India's oldest B2B companies. It was acquired by global transaction processing company PayU at a valuation of $4.7 billion in August last year.

22. Freshworks | $13 Billion

Freshworks is a cloud-based customer service software provider. It was listed on Nasdaq in September 2021, after which its valuation rose to $13 billion.

23. ThoughtSpot | $4.2 Billion

ThoughtSpot is a technology company that produces business intelligence analytics search software. It recently raised a funding of $100 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion.

These are the only 23 companies among India's 100 unicorns that are profitable. This data was shared by data analytics firm Tracxn Technologies with Moneycontrol.