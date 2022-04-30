Shark Tank India's first season was a smash hit and it is now set to return for a second season. Sony TV's official social media handles announced today, April 30, that sign-ups for Shark Tank India Season 2 have officially started.

The entrepreneur-based reality show became super popular among the desi audience during its debut season and propelled its 'sharks' (investors) to stardom.

The promotional video urged entrepreneurs to apply for the reality show. Check it out below:

The ad also showed how the investors, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal, chose from 85000 applicants to make investments worth nearly ₹42 crores on the previous installment of the show.

Later, in a follow-up video, the Shark Tank's official Instagram handle also posted a detailed video explaining the process to get in.

The excitement for the upcoming season is evident in the comment thread. Here's how people are reacting to the announcement.

The details about the new season's investors are yet to be revealed. However, we are glad that there will soon be something interesting to watch on television.