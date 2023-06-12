The third season of Shark Tank India is coming up in the future, and registrations have already begun earlier this month. In its previous two seasons, Shark Tank India‘s judges have managed to gain the attention of the audience while listening to the pitches of small entrepreneurs and nodding to invest in some businesses. However, in recent times, people have been questioning the credibility of the show. Remember when a LinkedIn user pointed out how most of the judges are ‘drowning in huge losses‘?

Now, someone on Twitter has dropped another truth bomb about Shark Tank India in a thread. The post talks about an alleged ‘delayed funding scam’ which has been going on.

A Twitter user, @financebyanmol, posted the thread about ‘dark side of Shark Tank India‘. “Today, I am about to share the story of many frustrated and broken Shark Tank India contestants, this might shock you (sic),” the first tweet reads.

Here’s the Twitter thread in discussion:

🚨Shark Tank India 'Delayed Funding' Scam! 😥



Today I'm about to share the story of many frustrated and broken Shark Tank India contestants, 😓



This might shock you!



1/n pic.twitter.com/r3lPaZKDsT — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

In his second tweet, the user claims that many contestants participating in Shark Tank India, who were promised funding on the show, haven’t received it from investors (sharks) yet.

These contestants had one of the most compelling pitch and was promised funding on national television but hasn't received a single paisa from Shark. 💰



Let's look at the Shark Tank India timeline to understand how these Sharks look to blackout from their agreement,



2/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

– June to July is the period when Sony is accepting registrations for Shark Tank. For example, The Shark Tank S3 registrations are live now.



– August to November is when the actual physical pitches take place from the filtered lot.



3/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

– B/w Dec to Jan the Sony team wrap up their post-production and get Shark Tank ready to air



Now if a start-up was promised funding b/w Aug to Nov, they should receive their funding within 2 months because the due diligence and the legal proceedings don't go longer than that

4/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

It further claims that judges ‘deliberately’ wait for the show to air first and then ‘see how well the Shark Tank effect worked on the start-ups’.

But the Sharks deliberately wait longer for the show to air and see how well the "Shark Tank Effect" worked on the start-ups, the Sharks gauge their website traffic and sales after the show is aired and also monitor if other investors are looking to make an offer,



5/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

As per the thread, some start-ups are then made to ‘move around in circles’ to further delay the investment and eventually ‘try to get out of the agreement’.

The start-ups that don't respond too well when the show is aired, they're made to move around in circles so they can further delay the investment and eventually try to get out of the agreement.



Because of this situation, they don't even get funding from other investors,



6/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

because they say, "Sharks ne investment de di kyaa? vo de denge to aana hamare pass".



The founders I talked to faced all these problems (can't reveal their names at this moment).



7/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

You know, Shark Tank is more benefiting the Sharks and Sony network, they're looking to dramatize the entrepreneurial activities to gain traction and TRP which in-turn helps the Sharks to gain social recognition and push their own brand,



8/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

– Look at Lenskart founder, Peyush Bansal, he's gained enough recognition that he's on his own TV commercial along with Karan Johar.



9/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

– The ex-shark Asheer Grover was able to stir the pot enough and get into controversies, and when he launched his book, it recorded astounding sales. He is also in the ads of CrickPe



10/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

– Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt have gained massive recognition, just go and check their Instagram, they're doing conferences, podcasts and attending red-carpet events.



11/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

The thread concludes by claiming that Shark Tank India has been benefitting judges and makers more than aspiring entrepreneurs.

-Shark Tank India was a success because of the aspiring entrepreneurs on the show but instead of benefiting them more, the show has elevated the Sharks and Sony's TRP.



Who is to blame here? What do you think, everyone?



12/n — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) June 10, 2023

Let’s check out reactions of netizens:

I can definitely confirm based on the experience of multiple founders from Shark Tank that I have met and talked to that this in fact is unfortunately very true … https://t.co/jCMBtQX9qg — Shivam Dwivedi (@dwivediishivam) June 10, 2023

If there is a term sheet signed post the confirmation from sharks, the money should hit the account irrespective.



I am sure even the Startups are smart enough to get the paperwork sorted post the show.



Don't know if there is any legitimacy to this claim. https://t.co/0UuzzncjSa — Fractitious (@Fractitious1) June 12, 2023

Shark Tank India is the worst version of Shark Tank (Including similar programs, like Dragons Den) ever made.



None of the investors seemed decent enough to respect Entrepreneurs, so not much surprised 🤦‍♂️



Sad that those entrepreneurs are going through this. https://t.co/Xka6lVuPmD — Fahim Al Mahmud Ashik (@fahim_al_mahmud) June 11, 2023

Business personalities only do interaction to make money nothing else. Indian business personality are failing after few years because they don't have emotion for humanity. On #SharkTankIndia these people are just making an appearance to become famous dats it. https://t.co/RWAVAQWRor — shashi chandra (@onlyme_shashi) June 12, 2023

That’s why no one takes Indian businessmen seriously, those Unicorns all have fake valuations … Baki Sab pure chutiyapa hai … There are 200 brands better than boAT … just need a smart guy to push guy https://t.co/Q8RdqQKcKX — ScooterL (@ScooterLibby218) June 12, 2023

Bohut anyaay ho raha hai yaar inn entrepreneur ke saath.. Throw away prices pe equity bech rahe hai bechaare..



Why can’t some Bank representative be made as a panellist and make a counter offer of finance, in place of equity.. Due diligence toh pehle se hua hota hai..🤷 https://t.co/1miNrAPP7t — 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓿 (@haage_summane) June 11, 2023

I don't know how true this is but I never had a good feeling about this show. Nothing interesting or creative, and no motivating vibes – it was all a typical reality show made for the works. https://t.co/DEZWkEJYsL — Anupama Dalmia (@Anupama_Dalmia) June 11, 2023

If this is true, the start ups should boycott shark tank India. Because they have more to lose then to gain from the show. I am not against sharks getting publicity but doing wrong to the same community they seem to be from is just unacceptable. @sharktankindia @SonyLIV https://t.co/0jSwrKRLeC — Rohan Sanghvi (@rohansanghvi33) June 10, 2023

If it's a scam, entrepreneurs shouldn't go for pitch. World is fucking unfair. Pathetic person with perfect contacts could receive VC funds. This is how world works. If they want justice, they should come to public and reveal the attrocities. BTW, I've never watched this program. https://t.co/AWxu9nAFzZ — VGP (@VGPS1978) June 11, 2023

Yes, true. Shark Tank India has benefitted sharks the most…. after watching couple of episodes in season 1, it was clear what was it all about… https://t.co/vaI7VSUokE — Harsh हर्ष (@HarshAgarwalHM) June 11, 2023

I agree. If you look at USA Shark Tank, it is way better than India’s shark tank. Everything is so cringe here that it gives the vibes of roadies. I have stopped watching shark tank indian after 3-4 episodes. — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) June 11, 2023

All that glitters is not gold — Dr Manjunath (@manjudoshetty) June 11, 2023

The entire system is to be blamed. These guys are sucking the juices out of the dedicated entrepreneurs. It should be stopped. — FPLWhoop (@Whoop_IN) June 11, 2023

If it’s true, it’s high time that entrepreneurs should think twice before pitching their businesses on Shark Tank India. What do you think of this thread?