The third season of Shark Tank India is coming up in the future, and registrations have already begun earlier this month. In its previous two seasons, Shark Tank India‘s judges have managed to gain the attention of the audience while listening to the pitches of small entrepreneurs and nodding to invest in some businesses. However, in recent times, people have been questioning the credibility of the show. Remember when a LinkedIn user pointed out how most of the judges are ‘drowning in huge losses‘?

Source: SonyLiv

Now, someone on Twitter has dropped another truth bomb about Shark Tank India in a thread. The post talks about an alleged ‘delayed funding scam’ which has been going on.

A Twitter user, @financebyanmol, posted the thread about ‘dark side of Shark Tank India‘. “Today, I am about to share the story of many frustrated and broken Shark Tank India contestants, this might shock you (sic),” the first tweet reads.

In his second tweet, the user claims that many contestants participating in Shark Tank India, who were promised funding on the show, haven’t received it from investors (sharks) yet.

It further claims that judges ‘deliberately’ wait for the show to air first and then ‘see how well the Shark Tank effect worked on the start-ups’.

As per the thread, some start-ups are then made to ‘move around in circles’ to further delay the investment and eventually ‘try to get out of the agreement’.

The thread concludes by claiming that Shark Tank India has been benefitting judges and makers more than aspiring entrepreneurs.

If it’s true, it’s high time that entrepreneurs should think twice before pitching their businesses on Shark Tank India. What do you think of this thread?