Ever since the reality TV show Shark Tank India released, people have been curious about knowing more about the judges. Recently, the group appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where the audience got a glimpse of the spouses of a few judges. Let's find out more about their better-halves.

1. Aanchal Kumar - Anupam Mittal's spouse

Aanchal is an actor and model. She has worked in films like Bluffmaster and Fashion. She was also a participant in the famous reality show, Bigg Boss 4. The couple got married in 2013 after dating for 6-7 years. She has also been part of big brand advertisements like Rexona, Sunsilk, and Bombay Dyeing.

The couple has a daughter named Alyssa Mittal.

2. Madhuri Jain Grover - Ashneer Grover's spouse

Madhuri is also an entrepreneur and is currently the Group Head - Controls at BharatPe. She is a designer by profession and has worked with big names. In 2018, she took on the position as the head of Controls at BharatPe. Talking about joining BharatPe, she once said:

I could sense that Ashneer and BharatPe needed help. Since I was running my business more on the model of a walk-in studio, which isn't a day-long job, I suggested that I could help. And when I joined, I could feel how the company needed someone senior who can take charge of various internal functions.

The couple have two children together.

3. Kaushik Mukherjee - Vineeta Singh's spouse

Kaushik Mukherjee is the co-founder & COO at SUGAR Cosmetics. As per his LinkedIn profile, he did engineering from BITS Pilani and then went on to pursue MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Before co-founding SUGAR cosmetics with Vineeta, he started an eCommerce company in 2008 that failed. Later, he also started an online insurance portal that shut down.

The couple have two children together.

4. Vikas Thapar - Namita Thapar's spouse

He is currently the President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Finance at Emcure Pharma. Vikas holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Science from the University of California, San Diego. He completed his MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business of University of Southern California.

The couple have two children together.

5. Nidhi Mittal Bansal - Peyush Bansal's spouse

Nidhi is a media professional and has worked with The Pioneer and India Today previously. Currently, she is the Chairperson at Lenskart Foundation and also the founder of BoostNet.

6. Varun Alagh - Ghazal Alagh's spouse

Varun and Ghazal together founded the brand Mamaearth. An engineer from DCE & MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur, he currently runs Mamaearth.

The couple have been married for 11 years and have one child together.

7. Priya Dagar - Aman Gupta's spouse

Priya is currently working as the Senior Policy Advisor at Embassy Of the Netherlands, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The couple got married in 2008 and have two children together.

What else do you want to know about the Shark Tank India judges? Let us know in the comments section below.