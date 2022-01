Shark Tank India is the new flavour in town, as you might have realised by the sheer number of times it appears in our headlines. But as I watched the show, it occurred to me that the show is a bit like Roadies, actually. Little more sanitised as you might have imagined, end of the day, it's actually just Techie Roadies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Actually, it's pretty entertaining, to be honest.