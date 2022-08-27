The Emmy-winning first season of Delhi Crimes portrayed the nuisances of the heinous Nirbhaya Case. The second season of Delhi Crimes just dropped on Netflix and it once again features Shefali Shah in the lead as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and immaculately portrays the "haves" and "have-nots". It's a 5-part series that once you start you can't put down until you have finished watching.

Without giving any spoilers, here are some tweets to read before watching Delhi Crimes Season 2

It’s a class act! #DelhiCrimeSeason2 holds the baton representing desi web series in the ocean of content. @ShefaliShah_ no matter how many times you watch her, you fall in love with over and over again. Love the fact that it’s just 5 episodes. Short and sweet! — Bhavya Sadhwani (@bhavyasadhwani2) August 26, 2022

Vartika Chaturvedi is the hero we need. #DelhiCrime is an outstanding seesaw of emotions; a nuanced portrayal of conflict. Brand DC is the real deal. My review of one of the best Indian crime dramas #DelhiCrimeSeason2 on @NetflixIndia https://t.co/VmRoswTccU #shefalishah #Netflix pic.twitter.com/j8id14YvS5 — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) August 26, 2022

Is there a @ShefaliShah_ fanpage or do I make one? Coming on the back of a terrific performance in #Darlings, #ShefaliShah delivers yet another winner within a month. Move over the Singhams and Simbas, it's DCP Vartika Chaturvedi that we need. #DelhiCrimeSeason2 #Netflix — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) August 26, 2022

Delhi Crime 2 is a befitting sequel to it's Emmy-winning predecessor. A well-knit script, a seamless screenplay, and an apt cast, make for a class act. @ShefaliShah_, @TillotamaShome, and @RasikaDugal prove why they are the gems of Indian OTT.#DelhiCrimeSeason2 #DelhiCrime pic.twitter.com/1eGLNwOuqL — Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) August 26, 2022

#DelhiCrimeSeason2 was literally unputdownable; Binged watched all 5 eps. in one sitting. Immaculate portrayal of “Haves” and “Have-nots”. @RasikaDugal and #ShefaliShah had that similar onscreen energy which was once exclusive territory of Samita Patel and @AzmiShabana ✊ pic.twitter.com/tU4URHOpRy — Ubermensch (@ubbermensch) August 27, 2022

Finished Delhi Crime 2 last night. It's Shefali ma'am's year . Can't get her performance out of my mind. Such a power packed performer 🙌🏼🙌🏼#DelhiCrimeSeason2 — Payalkashyap😎 (@Payalhiya08) August 27, 2022

Delhi Crime returns with new case after impactful 1st season about Nirbhaya’s murder but this time not intense as 1st but it never lost grip.Shefali shah & cast 👏🏻.flawless writing, beautifully tying in with outstanding performances and direction.Good Watch 👍#DelhiCrimeSeason2 pic.twitter.com/0VUmANnMka — Kicha✌️ (@kirushnankrish) August 27, 2022

#DelhiCrime2 is Superb , Truly Amazing again..



@ShefaliShah_ you have given spectacular performance..

@RasikaDugal you were best..



& actually entire case performance was best..



The last line of season :-Every Courage had a price🔥 #DelhiCrimeSeason2 #DelhiCrimeReview pic.twitter.com/rM4XjaaaqV — CA Nikhil (@Ca_Nikhil01) August 26, 2022

Oh man, blown by @ShefaliShah_ in #DelhiCrimeSeason2 She’s SO good, owns every single scene she’s in. Side note: She has such a wonderful voice. — Aparna Nadig (@aparnanadig1) August 27, 2022

#DelhiCrimeSeason2 - What a show. Consistently gripping from start to finish. The case may not be as intense as the Nirbhaya case but it packs in quite a lot to keep you engrossed. What a year this has been for @ShefaliShah_, who is now one of the best actors in the country 👌🔥 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 27, 2022

@ShefaliShah_ take a bow Madam Sir! Amazing performance!

And a special salute to the entire cast! #DelhiCrimeSeason2 #DelhiCrime2 — Nikhil (@9Nikhil) August 27, 2022

@ShefaliShah_



Ma'am.



In this dark age of bad content, you and your projects shine like starlight.



If #DelhiCrime deserved an Emmy, #DelhiCrimeSeason2 deserves two (or more).



Congratulations to you and the entire team.



May you keep doing these exceptionally stunning roles. — Niladri Bose (@Neel_2014) August 27, 2022

@ShefaliShah_ you never failed to amaze us. I have finished whole series in one sitting, salute 🫡 to you and your amazing performance. #DelhiCrimeSeason2 — Deepak Adhikari (@iDpakShree) August 27, 2022

Binge watched Delhi Crime Season 2.

Recommended if you love crime thrillers.

Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi nailed it again with her strong and authoritative presence.#DelhiCrimeSeason2 — Ujjwal Singh (@singh_ujjwal28) August 27, 2022

Watched Delhi Crime Season 2 and must say it was totally worth the wait .#ShefaliShah always leaves in awe by her acting and personality .

what a character , a must watch #DelhiCrimeSeason2 #DelhiCrime2 — Baisnabi Gurung (@BaisnabiG) August 27, 2022

If you are looking for a show that will keep you on your tips till the very end, then your weekend is sorted with the second season of Delhi Crimes.