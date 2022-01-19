Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari starrer medical thriller Human is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. While the show has received mixed reviews, the performances of actors makes it worth the watch.

Another thing that makes the show worth watching is Shefali Shah's versatile and stylish wardrobe.

She rocked all her saree looks like a diva.

Remember, when she made her entry in the show during an award function looking like royalty in an off-white saree?

This red saree of her styled with an emerald green necklace stole the show, literally.

From simple yet elegant sarees...

... To a professional look, she donned it all.

Don't even get me started on her pant suits.

Black, brown, white, she looked gorgeous in every colour.

This one needs a special mention for those oversized glasses. They are so good, one cannot take their eyes off her.

From party dresses to lounge wear, each and every outfit in her wardrobe seems to have been handpicked just for her.

All images are screenshots from Hotstar.