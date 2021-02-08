After providing us the expert matchmaking services of Sima aunty, Netflix is all set to take the rishta forward with the big, fat, Indian wedding with its latest reality show, The Big Day.

The Big Day follows six 'extravagant' weddings across the globe, and from the looks of it, it's "mo' money, mo' crazy".

Only time will tell if these weddings turn out to be more drama than it's worth or an epic celebration of love. But suffice to say, we can't wait to binge-watch this reality drama.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The Big Day releases on February 14th on Netflix.