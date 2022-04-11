Veteran character actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away last night, leaving the industry in mourning. He was well known as the screenwriter of the award-winning film, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ and played the stern father in 2 States. Here are some other movies Shiv Kumar Subramaniam was a part of.

1. 2 States

2 States was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name and starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam played the role of Alia Bhatt's father in the movie.

2. That Girl in Yellow Boots

That Girl in Yellow Boots was directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam played the role of Peter in the movie.

3. Kaminey

Kaminey was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and featured Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Amole Gupte in the lead roles. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam played the role of Peter in the movie.

4. Hichki

Hichki was based on American motivational speaker Brad Cohen's autobiography Front of the Class and starred Rani Mukherjee in the lead role. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam played the role of the Principal of St.Notker's.

5. Stanley Ka Dabba

Stanley ka Dabba revolves around the story of Stanley, a young kid who can't get his dabba because his parents are out of town, and has a heartwrenching twist in the end. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam was Stanley's Math teacher in the movie.

6. Ungli

Ungli revolves around the story of 4 friends who establish an Ungli gang that fights against corruption. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam played the role of DCP Shivraman in the movie.

7. Teen Patti

Teen Patti was Shraddha Kapoor's debut movie, and starred Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan and Raima Sen. Shiv Kuman Subramaniam wrote the screenplay for the movie and also played the role of Professor Bose.

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam also starred in other movies like Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Prahar, Parinda and Risk. He was also a part of TV series like Laakhon Mein Ek and Kismat.

May he rest in peace.