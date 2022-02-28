Streaming fresh content at home has become the new routine for most of us and these shows and movies sure make it easy. Here’s a list of some new shows and movies coming out in March that you can totally add to your binge-watch bucket list. Read on.

1. The Guardians Of Justice - Netflix (March 1)

This brand-new superhero series revolves around a team of troubled superheroes who confront the festering evil in the world. Directed by Adi Shankar, the series stars Denise Richards, Andy Milonakis, Derek Mears, Hal Ozsan and Sharni Vinson in pivotal roles.

2. Hey Sinamika (March 3)

Directed by Brinda, this Tamil-language romantic comedy movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a couple and how things take an unforeseen turn after the arrival of another woman in their lives.

3. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness - Disney+ Hotstar (March 4)

Thanks to a gripping storyline and a fresh starcast, we have high hopes for this series. This race-against-the-clock psychological crime thriller series delves into the psyche of an excellent super-cop. Based on the British TV show Luther, the show features Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. The show also stars Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar and Ashish Vidyarthi in supporting roles.

4. Jhund (March 4)

Based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports professor who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer, this biographical sports movie features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The movie depicts how the professor instils enthusiasm in children living in the slums of Mumbai by turning them into soccer players. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, this movie also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles.

5. Undekhi Season 2 – SonyLIV (March 4)

Undoubtedly, this brand-new ten-part season will keep you glued to your television screens. With an intriguing trailer, this crime thriller television series revolves around crime and suspense. Based on true incidents, the series showcases the two different aspects of our society: the influential people and the oppressed. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, the show stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, Ankur Rathee, Abhishek Chauhan, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya and Apeksha Porwal in pivotal roles.

6. Sutliyan – Zee5 (March 4)

As soon as the trailer of this series was released, it made a home in the audience’s hearts. With the right dose of hilarious drama and family values, this series features Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles. The show shares a heartwarming story of a small family, where the adult children return to their family home and deal with unresolved conflicts and emotional baggage from their past. The show is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

7. The Batman (March 4)

Being one of the most anticipated superhero movies of the year, this action-packed movie is a reboot of DC Comics’ Batman film franchise. Featuring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, the movie is directed by Matt Reeves and is intended to be the first of a new Batman movie trilogy.

8. Toolsidas Junior (March 4)

This sports drama revolves around a young boy and his attempts to overcome the odds as he tries to restore his father's glory. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the movie also features Rajiv Kapoor, who appeared in a movie after 31 years before passing away. The movie is directed by Mridul Mahendra.

9. Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season 4 (March 8)

This documentary series is a collaboration between Netflix and Formula One that showcases the BTS scenes of the world championships. In the long-awaited fourth season, the show focuses on the success of the first three seasons and behind the scenes that capture the dramatic 2021 championship.

10. Radhe Shyam (March 11)

After being postponed numerous times due to the pandemic, this period sci-fi romantic drama is finally hitting the silver screen this month. Set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, this romantic saga features a dreamy love story with a tragic fate. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

11. The Kashmir Files – Zee5 (March 11)

The gripping trailer and storyline of this upcoming movie instantly sent a shiver down our spines. Based on the Kashmir Insurgency in the 1990s, this movie by Vivek Agnihotri showcasesthe injustices against the Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Belawadi and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

12. The Adam Project – Netflix (March 11)

This science-fiction movie follows a time-travelling fighter pilot, who travels back in time to get help from his younger self and his late father to save the future of the planet, after accidentally crash-landing in 2022. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie features Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles.

13. Bachchhan Paandey (March 18)

With an interesting plotline, this action-packed movie is arguably one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. This movie is the remake of the 2014 Tamil action crime comedy movie Jigarthanda, which itself was inspired by the 2006 South Korean neo-noir action movie A Dirty Carnival. Directed by Farhad Samji, this movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

14. Shamshera (March 18)

There’s no doubt that we all have been eagerly waiting for this movie ever since we first saw the film's announcement teaser. Set in the era of the 1800s, this period action drama chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their independence and rights. This movie, directed by Karan Malhotra, features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

15. Jalsa - Amazon Prime Video (March 18)

Sharing the silver screen space for the first time, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah will be seen portraying the roles of a journalist and a cook in this drama thriller. The movie, directed by Suresh Triveni, also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla in pivotal roles.

16. Bloody Brothers – Zee5 (March 18)

Bringing together the magic of two brilliant actors, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, we are eagerly waiting for this comedy thriller. The intriguing series with a hint of dark comedy and suspense revolves around two brothers, whose lives fall apart after they run over an old man.

17. Roudram Ranam Rudhiram - RRR (March 25)

Touted as one of the biggest movies of the year, this period action drama is finally releasing this month, after being deferred several times due to production delays and the pandemic. The movie focuses on two legendary revolutionaries and their journey before they started fighting for the country in the 1920s. Helmed by S S Rajamouli, this movie features N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in lead roles, while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt make cameo appearances.

18. Bridgerton Season 2 – Netflix (March 25)

Were you truly, madly and deeply in love with Simon and Daphne Basset? If your heart just skipped a beat, then you know that this upcoming month is bringing the best content for you. With a brand-new season, this period drama series is coming back on our television screens. While the first season focused on Daphne and Simon, the fresh season will revolve around Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton son. However, we will definitely miss Simon Basset's presence on-screen.

19. Moon Knight - Disney+Hotstar (March 30)

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, this action-adventure miniseries is the sixth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The six-episode sci-fi drama revolves around a mercenary, suffering from dissociative identity disorder, who gets involved in a dangerous mystery. Created by Jeremy Slater, this fantasy horror series features Oscar Isaac in the titular role.

20. Apharan 2 – ALT Balaji

Ever since Apharan received immense praise from the audience, people have been waiting to see what the makers come up with next. With a gripping storyline and a stellar starcast, this action thriller series centres on kidnapping, mystery and action. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, this action-packed series stars Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill and Monica Chaudhary in the lead roles.

Are you ready to binge-watch your way through March?