Remember how we totally drooled over the gorgeous Fawad Khan when we saw him for the first time in Khoobsurat? Similarly, Pakistani cinema is also a big fan of Bollywood celebrities.

Since the cultural heritage and language is nearly the same for both industries, they share an uncanny resemblance in the plotlines of their movies and shows. However, Lollywood has exactly copied some plotlines from Bollywood's well-known shows and movies.

Here are some of the examples:

1. Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida copied from Judaai

Revolving around a woman, who entrusts her husband to a rich woman to achieve her dreams, this show shares an uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood movie Judaai. When the audience spotted the resemblance in plotlines, the makers announced that it “may have been inspired” by the 90s hit Hindi movie.

2. Koi Nahi Apna copied from Akele Hum Akele Tum

The show revolves around a couple who fall in love, gets married despite the family’s disapproval and parts ways later as they can’t handle the daily responsibilities of marriage and career. Sounds familiar? Yes, the plotline of this movie exactly sounds like the Bollywood movie Akele Hum Akele Tum. However, the married couple has a daughter instead of a son like in the movie and instead of the mother, the father leaves his wife.

3. Chana Jor Garam copied from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Yes, that’s correct. This show is an exact remake of India’s iconic Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai show. Just like the original show, this copied show also has a middle-class bahu who is always taunted by her elite mother-in-law. There’s also a similar character like Rosesh, who recites shers and ghazals.

4. Arth: The Destination copied from Arth

Just like its title, the entire movie was a copy of the 1982 Bollywood movie Arth. However, the Pakistani director of the movie gave Mahesh Bhatt the due credit. He even wanted to contact Bhatt to make it an official Urdu remake of 'Arth'.

5. Nazo copied from Barfi!

Revolving around a mentally challenged girl and her family, this drama was similar to the Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer Barfi!. From the protagonist’s thick-curly hair to her expressions, the show and the movie share an uncanny resemblance.

6. Cheekh copied from Damini

Revolving around a woman who witnesses a heinous rape committed by her brother-in-law, this movie is again copied from Bollywood’s Damini. Just like in the original movie, the woman in this movie also fights with her family to get justice for the victim.

7. Naukar copied from Aulad

In 1954, Mohan Segal directed Aulad that revolved around the complex issues of a family. A year later in 1955, Pakistan came out with a remake of the movie titled Naukar. It is said that the movie was one of the earliest remakes of a Bollywood movie, right after the partition.

8. Hameeda copied from Vachan

Revolving around a woman who sacrifices her love and happiness to look after the needs of her family, Devendra Goel’s 1955 heroine-centric movie Vachan was mostly loved because of Geeta Bali’s brilliant performance in the movie. In 1956, Pakistan’s Hameeda liberally borrowed the plotline and characters from the movie Vachan.

9. Dil Banjaara copied from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

A girl belonging to a conservative background goes on a trip abroad, meets a guy, falls in love with him despite being engaged and eventually get married to him. Does this plot sound similar to you? It’s not just the plot of the classic movie DDLJ, but also of a Pakistani show called Dil Banjaara. Although, they tried adding a twist in the show by showing that the man too had prior commitments to his cousin but it didn’t conceal the striking resemblance of its story to DDLJ.

10. Izteraab copied from We Are Family

Revolving around a man having two wives, Pakistan’s Izteraab too shares an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood’s We Are Family.

What do you think of these similarities?