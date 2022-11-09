Shweta Bachchan, a columnist, entrepreneur and the daughter of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, says she began her career as a kindergarten teacher earning ₹3000 per month. She recently talked about her initial career days in her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda’s popular podcast ‘What The Hell Navya‘, along with her mother, Jaya Bachchan.

What The Hell Navya podcast | YouTube

In the conversation with her daughter and her mother, Shweta spoke about her life in Delhi after marriage to businessman Nikhil Nanda. She said she struggled to manage her finances and pinned her lack of aptitude in finance on her mother, Jaya.

Shweta said, “I was never educated on all this (managing finances). Then when I got married and was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was ₹3000 a month. I put it in a bank…” reports NDTV.

Her statement hasn’t really gone well with the Twitter audience. She’s getting called out for her ‘struggle’ as a daughter of the Bachchan empire.

Earning ₹3000 a month and sustaining yourself with ₹3000 a month are two very different things,aren’t they? https://t.co/qsdKxJkDU9 — Noddy Skywalker the Mushroom (@noddyatthedisco) November 7, 2022

Feeling sorry for those kindergarten kids. https://t.co/GFhS4HRTlo — Ritesh J. (@riteshjyotii) November 6, 2022

she's so brave for this. I wouldn't have survived on 3000rs while living in my parents' 300cr bungalow https://t.co/4h46ZoDO69 — average thumri enjoyer enjoyer (@clayyytonbigsby) November 6, 2022

And I worked for free as an Intern while spending my father's money.

What's the point? https://t.co/tKTommnCVS — Ewww, people ! (@poeticpadfoot) November 7, 2022

This obsession of rich, powerful UCs to show their middle class credentials is stupid, corny and disrespectful to anyone who is actually suffering https://t.co/nDzmgXkyFK — Amit Kamble (@AMITMKAMBLE) November 7, 2022

Mukesh Ambani didn’t take any salary for a couple of years. Must be tough😏 — abhijit bhattacharya (@b_abhijit) November 6, 2022

Did she pay rent from that money?

Also grocery bills, electricity bills, commuting in public transport.

Did her boss exploit her because she had no caste surname to protect her.



Ok then. U have the answer. https://t.co/AQS2CG2Iy2 — Tausif Jamal (@TausifRunning) November 6, 2022

OMG ! My heart goes out her!By the way, it’s such a moving story that NDTV has brought out, after seeing it I have been crying for the last 24 hours! I don’t think my tears will ever stop.Shweta bachan worked for 3000 rs a month? How could she feed herself with such a paltry sum? — Rajeev Gopalan (@Rajeev_Gopalan1) November 6, 2022

She didn't have to make a living in those ₹3000 ever na.. there's a lot of difference. https://t.co/e4ve5QtLA1 — Pratyush Mahapatra (@Pratyush__27) November 6, 2022

My first job in 2009 I was getting 7k. I gave half to my mom. I used to go in bus and walked over 3 kms everyday to and from the bus stand both ways. I used to eat lunch at a street cart. Curd rice or lemon rice.



I highly doubt Swetha’s 3k even covered her travel expenses 🙆‍♀️ https://t.co/t8dISkO71I — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) November 6, 2022

Yet so never heard Bachchan family ever talk about school education and how we should pay high salary to school teachers. https://t.co/6qvtFEpqz8 — Rohin Makkar (@rohino) November 6, 2022

I once landed in Hyderabad with 200 rupees in cash. Thankfully I had 20,000 in bank. https://t.co/WmSIcERQPw — 🗿Hugh Janus | Saul Goodman Esquire Stan Account (@digicritics) November 6, 2022

Life is really tough when you aren't born with a famous last name. https://t.co/vhLOnSqCXs — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 6, 2022

This trend of romanticising struggles must end. It's fine if u have a comfortable life. Don't feel guilty for being entitled or a rich heir. People won't hold it against you. Just be a nice human. Ur goodness reflects on your face & in ur manners. Thats all tht matters to people. https://t.co/jmAfbxzFbE — Raunak Mahajan (@raunakmahajan) November 6, 2022

In the podcast, Shweta also shared that she used to borrow money from her brother, Abhishek Bachchan, during school and college days. She said her relationship with money is really bad.