One of the most popular pop icons of the 90s, Indipop singer Shweta Shetty is back with a new song and a YouTube channel. And neither I, nor the kid inside me, can stay calm!

Shweta Shetty, whose discography includes songs like Mangta Hai Kya (Rangeela), Rukmini (Roja), Poster Lagwa Do (Aflatoon), Dilli Ki Sardi (Zameen), etc. is most fondly remembered for her pop number, Deewane Toh Deewane Hain.

A style icon and a pop star, Shweta Shetty left the world of music 20 years ago and moved to Germany with her husband.

But now, she's back with her new song, Daro Na, feat. Addy S, which is supposed to be an anthem that 'instills positivity' in times of Corona.

Time to get grooving!