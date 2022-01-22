Siblings play the copycat all the time, and it's no surprise that many even follow in their footsteps and end up having the same career. Jo bhaiyya karega wohi main karungi.

But there are siblings who develop their interests and venture a different path. Or they just learn the lesson and don't dare choose the same thing.

Here are 11 siblings of Tamil actors who chose a different career path than acting.

1. Selvaraghavan, brother of Dhanush: Film director

Selvaraghavan is a film director and a screenwriter, predominantly working in the Tamil film industry. While his brother Dhanush is an actor, their two sisters are doctors. He has written and directed films like Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kaadhal Kondein, and 7G Rainbow Colony, among others, often acting as a lyricist for the films as well.

2. Mohan Raja, brother of Jayam Ravi: Director and screenwriter

Mohan Raja is a screenwriter and director of Tamil films. He collaborated with his brother Ravi for three consecutive commercially successful films, M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Something Something... Unakkum Enakkum, and Santosh Subramaniam, remakes of popular Telugu movies. In 2015, he came with an original script and made the film Thani Oruvan, which went on the become the most successful Tamil film that year.

3. Jeevan Choudary, brother of Jiiva: Entrepreneur of a steel company

Jeevan owns a steel company, called Super Good Steels Private Limited. It's named similar to his father R.B. Choudary's production company Super Good Films. While his brother Jiiva is an actor, his other brother Suresh Choudary is a co-producer in their home banner.

4. Anil Kumar, brother of Ajith Kumar: Entreprenuer and founder of jodi365.com

While Ajith ventured into the tinsel town, Anil entered the corporate world. He had worked as an associate with different firms, and later conceptualized Jodi365.com, a social matchmaking site for 'educated, quality singles', which is the child brand of FreeElective, of which he is the CEO and founder.

5. Brindha Sivakumar, sister of Suriya and Karthi: Singer

Brindha, the younger sister of Suriya and Karthi, is a singer in the Tamil film industry. She has sung songs like Mr. Chandramouli, Nee Yen Nanbanae, Shero Shero, and Vaa Chellam. Her father, Sivakumar, brothers, Suriya and Karthi, and sister-in-law, Jyothika, are all Tamil actors.

6. Ramkumar Ganesan, brother of Prabhu: Producer

Ramkumar is a film producer and head of Sivaji Productions, which has produced films featuring his father Sivaji Ganesan and his younger brother Prabhu Ganesan. He has produced films like Aasal, Chandramukhi, and Kalaignan.

7. Anitha Vijayakumar, sister of Arun Vijay: Doctor

Anitha Vijayakumar is an emergency physician. Apart from her who ventured in the medical field, her father Vijayakumar, brother Arun Vijay, sisters Vanitha, Sridevi, Kavitha and Preetha, all are Tamil actors.

8. Jonathan Prabhu, brother of Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Entrepreneur

Samantha, the Tamil actress has two brothers David and Jonathan. Of the two, Jonathan is an entrepreneur and the director of HC Intellect LLC and Voxel Productions LLP.

9. Revathi Suresh, sister of Keerthi Suresh: Filmmaker

Revathi works behind the camera, as a filmmaker, and even as a costume designer. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has performed on various occasions. Her father Suresh Kumar is a filmmaker, mother Menaka is an actor, and so is her sister Keerthi.

10. Prashant Motwani, brother of Hansika Motwani: Businessman

Prashant is a businessman, following in the footsteps of his father Pradeep Motwani. While his sister Hansika Motwani and wife Muskaan Nancy James, with whom he tied the knot last year, are actors, his mother is a dermatoloist.

11. Suraj Sadanah, brother of Jyothika: Producer

Suraj Sadanah is a film producer and director. He has produced films like Thambi and 24 and worked as a second unit director or assistant director of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Housefull 2, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Guzaarish, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Chup Chup Ke. His father Chander Sadanah is a film producer and sisters Jyothika and Nagma, actors.

Whatever be the career path, siblings always stick together and that's why they're special!