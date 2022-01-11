Tamil cinema always comes through with films, and web-series, that leave a strong impression on society and the audience. In recent times, we've seen wonderful movies and shows such as Jai Bhim, Doctor, Sarpatta Parambarai and Navarasa release. And it is evident that the teams and actors who've made these projects possible deserve all the applause in the world.

These movies have starred some of our finest and most loved actors, and we're curious as to how the movies' successes translated for them. Here's a look at some of the wealthiest Tamil actors.

1. Rajinikanth

Need we state why he's such a humongous star? The actor has a huge fan base and is quite literally worshipped. Reportedly, his net worth is $50 Million.

2. Dhanush

I think we all know just how amazing of an actor Dhanush is. From Aadukalam and Maryan to Raanjhanaa, he's proved to be an absolute star. Dhanush's net worth is reportedly a whopping $20 million.

3.Vikram

Vikram started his career with modeling stints and then went on to do films such as Anniyan, Kadaram Kondan, Raavan and Iru Mugan. Reportedly, the actor's net worth value is $20 million.

4. Suriya Sivakumar

Even before the success of Jai Bhim, Suriya has given the audience films and shows such as Kaakha Kaakha, Vaaranam Aayiram and Navarasa. The actor is quite an icon among the film fraternity. And so, it's pretty obvious why he's in this list. Suriya Sivakumar's net worth is reportedly, $25 million.

5. Kamal Haasan

Although Kamal Haasan is such a well of talent and a multifaceted artist, I remember him the most because of the film Chachi 420. In my personal opinion, only someone as talented as him could have done a role like that. Haasan's net worth value is reportedly at $100 million.

6. Ajith Kumar

Reportedly, Ajith's net worth is $25 million. And with good reason, the actor always comes through with great action movies. Films such as Kandukondain Kandukondain, Yennai Arindhaal and Valimai have definitely added to his value.

7. Vijay Thalapathy

Vijay Thalapathy has given us movies such as Thuppakki, Mersal, Kaththi and Nanban. He is the kind of actor who turns the films he signs, into pure gold. And yes, he is one of the richest Tamil actors of our time. Thalapathy's net worth is reportedly, $56 million.

8. Vijay Sethupathi

Sethupathi started his career with theatre, and then went on to do films such as Sundarapandian, Pizza, Sethupathi and Vikram Vedha. Each of which were received very well by critics and the audience. Reportedly, the actor's net worth is $12-15 million.

9. Karthi Sivakumar

Karthi Sivakumar was awarded Filmfare Award South for the Best Actor because of his performance in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and films such as Kadaikutty Singam, Sulthan, Kaatru Veliyidai and Oopiri got a lot of love from critics as well as the audience. And the actor's net worth is reportedly, $12-13 million.

Thank you for all the great films y'all have given us!