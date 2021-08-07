Netflix's latest Tamil-language anthology series, Navarasa just dropped and there is one short film in particular that we can't stop thinking about. Directed by Rathindran R. Prasad, here are 5 reasons why Inmai, the film on 'fear' is a must-watch.





Caution: Spoilers ahead!

1. The brilliant actors who are a part of this film.

Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rajesh Balachandran and Ammu Abhirami steal the show with their performances. Every single one of them does a great job and you can't take your eyes off the screen - especially when Siddharth is in the frame.

2. The music is eerily apt.

The background score for this film has been created by Vishal Bhardwaj and it elevates the storyline perfectly. There are a lot of pauses in Inmai which are filled with great music.

3. A unique supernatural thriller, one we haven't seen in a long time.

The film combines two genres - the supernatural and thriller, without confining to either. So while it deals with spells and a 'djinn', it also gives you murder and mystery.

4. It's a visual delight

Shot in Puducherry, this film is a treat to watch - especially zoomed in shots of Siddharth and Parvathy. Merely 32-minutes long, it takes you through different timelines and places, with its gritty imagery and powerful frames.

5. It perfectly captures the emotion it is expected to portray - fear.

Every short film in the series is supposed to portray an emotion and Inmai does its job brilliantly, while many others fail.

Don't miss out on this one!