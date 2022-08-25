Three years of the megahit Kabir Singh had recently completed and Karan Johar was quick to invite the popular fictional pair on his show Koffee With Karan S7. Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor graced the couch and exuded some candid energy.



Karan Johar, living up to his reputation, pushed Kiara to the edge and churned out some deets about her 'rumoured' relationship with Siddarth Malhotra, her Shershaah co-star.

NGL, the moments we saw KJO and Shahid shipping Sid and Kiara turned us into mush. So, to make you feel the same, we have compiled the Sid-Kiara moments that occurred on the koffee couch last night.

1. When Kiara Advani was blushing hard as soon as KJO prompted her to accept her relationship with Siddharth Malhotra.

2. When KJO and Shahid exhibited the typical bestie behaviour by manifesting Siddharth and Kiara's happily ever after.

3. When Kiara gushed while talking about the first time she 'casually' met Sid. She'll never forget that day, she added as her cheeks turned red.

4. When she displayed her profound affinity towards Siddharth by saying that she's never disliked anything he gifted her.

5. When Kiara was quick to uncover one of the lesser known facts about Siddharth. Of course, he must be singing to her. Why would he show to the world?

6. When Shahid playfully said that Kiara would come to everyone's mind when they think of Siddharth. #Goals

The show is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.