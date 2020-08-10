Categories

Goofy Like Aakash Or Sweet As Sid? Take This Quiz To Find Out Which Dil Chahta Hai Character Are You

Srishti Magan

16 shares | 1202 views

If you've ever thought of taking a trip to Goa with your friends, then you're more like the characters from Dil Chahta Hai than you realize. And to know which character are you most like, take this quiz: 

1. Which of the following 90s classic would you pick for a movie night with your friends? 

via IMDb

2. Your best friend had a break-up. What's your advice?

via IMDb

3. You have to plan a bachelor's trip. Pick a location: 

4. What's the biggest challenge for you at the workplace? 

via IMDb

5. Which of the following desserts would you cheat on your diet for? 

via IMDb

6. Pick your favourite dialogue from the film: 

via IMDb

7. Which of the following underrated sitcom would you love to be a part of?

via IMDb

8. Your mother finds alcohol bottles in your room. How do you explain the situation?

via IMDb

9. Pick a song that best describes your quarantine life: 

via IMDb

10. Pick one of the following supporting characters as your travel companion: 

If you don't relate to any of the answer options, you're probably like the only sorted person in this lockdown, Subodh. 

Result

