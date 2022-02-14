We had been waiting for Gehraiyaan ever since we saw the trailer and heard the songs. The film has been creating quite the buzz since its release and everyone is constantly talking about it. 

Still from Gehraiyaan
Source: Zee News

There have been different discussions on the film, but there is one we didn't expect, out of all of them.

A scene in the film shows Siddhant Chaturvedi's character Zain and Ananya Panday's character Tia in an argument, where he shouts - "You fucking treat me like an outsider." And just like everyone else, it took us back to Rajeev Masand's Newcomers Roundtable from 2019. It was such an obvious reference, that we couldn't help but laugh out loud.

Scene from the film
Source: Amazon Prime Video

The Newcomers Roundtable had a moment where Ananya Panday talked about the struggles of being in the film industry and Siddhant Chaturvedi responded by saying - "Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai." 

And people couldn't help but piece the two scenes together in their heads. Tweets about this scene from the film are being shared. Out of all the conversations about the film, we definitely didn't expect this flashback. 

Seems like a sequel.