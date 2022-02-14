We had been waiting for Gehraiyaan ever since we saw the trailer and heard the songs. The film has been creating quite the buzz since its release and everyone is constantly talking about it.

There have been different discussions on the film, but there is one we didn't expect, out of all of them.

A scene in the film shows Siddhant Chaturvedi's character Zain and Ananya Panday's character Tia in an argument, where he shouts - "You fucking treat me like an outsider." And just like everyone else, it took us back to Rajeev Masand's Newcomers Roundtable from 2019. It was such an obvious reference, that we couldn't help but laugh out loud.

The Newcomers Roundtable had a moment where Ananya Panday talked about the struggles of being in the film industry and Siddhant Chaturvedi responded by saying - "Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai."

And people couldn't help but piece the two scenes together in their heads. Tweets about this scene from the film are being shared. Out of all the conversations about the film, we definitely didn't expect this flashback.

when siddhant said to anaya “you are treating me like an outsider” did anyone else get flashback from the round table ep with them? 😭😭 — s🦋 (@bollyvs) February 12, 2022

siddhanth(zain) saying this to ananya(tia) is so fkn funny to me 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/GN4ZqfGGXH — n💗✨ (@stoiclaughter) February 11, 2022

siddhant actually said to ananya - “you treat me fuckin like a outsider” dudeeeeee😭 #Gehraiyaan — aksh (@ughakshay) February 11, 2022

still thinking about how shakun and Ayesha got Siddhant to SCREAM “you treat me like a fucking outsider” at Ananya’s character as they collaborated for the first time post the BIG Struggle-Outsider-Sapne moment #Gehraiyaan — anoushka 💭 (@tiworryy) February 11, 2022

I laughed out loud when Siddhant as Zain tells Deepika "Oh I thought I was the only outsider here" and then in another scene "You treat me like an outsider!!" to Ananya😭😭😂 #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanOnPrime — nikita💫 (@nikita1372) February 13, 2022

They made Siddhant Chaturvedi say "You treat me like a fucking outsider" to Ananya Panday 🤣 btw acting of both of them were not that impressive. Deepika Padukone & Naseeruddin Shah were incredible. Overall the movie could've been better. Music was refreshing.. #Gehraiyaan — khwaabon ke parinday (@_Irreplaceable3) February 12, 2022

Seems like a sequel.